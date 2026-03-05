Noda Is Seeking An Ai & Software Development Associate
2026-03-05
Company Description:
NODA Intelligent Systems is a deep-tech company that provides best-in-class digital solutions for intelligent energy workflows. Leveraging decades of experience building the NODA Intelligent Platform, we are poised to fuel AI adoption within the industry, transform the way energy is used, and provide the best options for all stakeholders in the modern smart energy world.
Role Description
NODA is seeking an AI & Software Development Associate for a full-time position. The role involves AI integration, software development, and supporting our intelligent energy solutions.
Responsibilities
Designing, developing, testing, and maintaining software components for NODA's products
Integrating AI models and algorithms into production systems
Participating in architecture and design discussions
Improving system performance and reliability
Assisting with prototype-to-production transitions
Documenting deliverables and technical work
Supporting internal teams with technical and AI-related expertise
Required Technical Skills:
AI & LLM Engineering
LLM Orchestration: Deep expertise in building complex pipelines using LlamaIndex or LangChain.
Agentic Frameworks: Proven experience building autonomous agents utilizing Native Function/Tool Calling (e.g., OpenAI/Anthropic APIs) to query live systems.
Advanced RAG: Strong understanding of chunking strategies, embedding models, and hybrid retrieval techniques.
Evaluation & Testing: Experience with LLM evaluation frameworks (e.g., Ragas) to measure hallucination rates and answer relevancy.
Database & Data Architecture
Graph Databases: Hands-on experience with Neo4j and writing high-performance Cypher queries for spatial and causal relationship mapping.
Vector Stores: Experience deploying and managing vector databases (e.g., Pinecone, Milvus, Qdrant, or pgvector).
Relational Databases: Strong SQL skills (PostgreSQL) for handling structured metadata and standard time-series data.
Backend & Infrastructure
Backend Development: Expert-level Python programming. Experience building robust APIs using FastAPI or similar frameworks.
Data Engineering: Experience building reliable data ingestion and sync workers (ETL) for continuous data pipeline updates.
Cloud & DevOps: Proficiency with Docker, CI/CD pipelines, and deploying microservices on cloud infrastructure (AWS/Azure/GCP).
Security Architecture: Understanding of data privacy and implementing strict tenant-isolation patterns at the database and retrieval levels.
Minimum Qualifications
1+ years of dedicated experience building production-grade LLM applications (beyond simple wrappers).
Strong understanding of system architecture, API design, and asynchronous programming in Python.
Bonus Points
Experience integrating AI with time-series anomaly detection.
Solid understanding of frontend frameworks (React/Next.js) to support end-to-end feature delivery.
Professional Attributes and Organizational Fit
In addition to the required technical competencies for this role, we would like to emphasize the importance of cultural alignment and professional attitude within our organization.
As a technology startup, we operate in a fast-paced and evolving environment where technical expertise must be combined with diligence, accountability, and the ability to learn and adapt quickly. We place strong value on ownership mindset, reliability, and the willingness to take responsibility for deliverables and outcomes.
The individual in this position has demonstrated a strong work ethic, intellectual curiosity, and the capacity to take initiative while collaborating effectively with colleagues. The ability to operate autonomously, contribute constructively to discussions, and continuously develop professionally is essential in our company culture.
These qualities are fundamental to our long-term growth and are considered as important as formal qualifications and technical skill.
Employment Details
Employment Type: Full-time permanent (6 months of probation period)
Location: Karlshamn or Lund, with flexible remote work
Benefits: All statutory benefits as required by Swedish law
Application deadline: 2026-03-31
Email: jobb@noda.se
