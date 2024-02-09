NKT Trainee Program - Technology & Innovation
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs over 4,500 people in 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Join us in connecting a greener world!
Are you ready to make your mark in empowering the green transformation and creating a sustainable society? Are you newly or soon-to-be graduated student - from a Swedish university with a Master's degree within electrical engineering, general engineering, physics, electric power engineering, mechanics or similar.
Life at NKT
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes a better place to work. Being part of NKT opens a world of future career opportunities as well as learning possibilities. You will join and rotate amongst highly skilled teams, based in Karlskrona. This site has a state of the art production facility for manufacturing high voltage and extra high voltage power cables. Karlskrona has a leading R&D department and the largest AC & DC electrical test labs in northern Europe. It also harbours NKT Victoria - our cable laying vessel.
Learn more about Life as a Connector at NKT!
Eager to kick-start your career in a global company with endless opportunities?
The NKT Trainee program start in early September 2024 and lasts over 18 months. You will be permanently employed from day one with all of the benefits that our employees enjoy. Business needs as well as your ambitions will determine within which department in Karlskrona you will have your fixed position after the trainee year in complete. During the program, you will take part in a high profile project together with other trainees, sponsored by one of our senior business leaders. The program includes job-rotation blocks, whereof one is international. The objective of the rotations is for you to achieve a solid end-to-end understanding of NKT, our culture and for you to develop a broad network across the organisation.
During the various rotations you will get the responsibility for well-defined tasks and solve problems that are typical for NKT.
The rotation abroad will accelerate your personal growth in an international environment. Together with your manager you will decide which international rotation best serves to complete your trainee year and give you the best prerequisites for a continued career at NKT. The overall setup of the trainee program will give you a unique possibility to get to know the industry and company from the ground and up, work in an international environment, across functions and to establish a strong company network. The various parts include both theoretical as well as practical aspects and tailor designed trainings will be integrated into your program.
Ambitious, collaborative and highly motivated talents
We are looking for newly graduated (or soon-to-be) talents with a Master's degree in electrical engineering, general engineering, physics, electric power engineering, mechanics or similar/related areas. We assume you have a high technical interest as well as great eagerness to acquire new knowledge and skills. Our teams are built on collaboration and strong team spirit so one success factor for you as a trainee is a strong team mindset with an open mind for sharing solutions, competences and experiences. In addition to this, you are an analytical problem solver, you take great responsibility for your work and possesses excellent communication skills.
Besides the above you have excellent verbal and written English skills as speaking fluent Swedish (or related Nordic language, such as Danish or Norwegian). You must also have authorization to work in Sweden via Swedish/EU or EEA (Swiss or Norwegian) citizenship.
The recruitment process
Please apply by latest February 18 2024. Be aware that personality and/or aptitude tests may be included in the selection process. If you have any questions regarding our Trainee program or your application, you are very welcome to reach out to HR Business Partner, Alice Jerlmark, at: alice.jerlmark@nkt.com
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Unionen - Joakim Wikström +46734070243
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
