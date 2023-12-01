Night Receptionist
The Radisson Blu Airport Terminal Hotel is located within easy walking distance of all the Stockholm-Arlanda Airport (ARN) terminals. The on-site On My Way Brasserie & Bar provides a daily Breakfast Buffet featuring Scandinavian and international morning favorites. For lunch and dinner there are a variety of delicious à la carte items, from traditional Swedish favorites to international classics, all with a touch of French cuisine.
Each of the 260 soundproof rooms and suites at the Radisson Blu Airport Terminal Hotel offer stylish and modern décor and guests enjoy free access to the fitness center, plus a business center and children's services. The hotel also features 36 well-equipped meeting rooms, with the largest accommodating up to 80 delegates.
Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with ten distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,160 hotels in operation and under development in 95+ countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.
People are at the core of our business success and future. Our people are true Moment Makers and together we bring the culture, spirit, environment and opportunities that empower you to be your best, every day, everywhere, every time. Together, we make Every Moment Matter.
We are now looking for a Night Receptionist to join our dynamic team here at Radisson Blu Airport Terminal !
We focus on you as a person, your skills, talents, and passion - not only on your resume. Because mindset is what it's all about. And you can grow the rest with us. That's a promise!
The Night Receptionist Role
Our front office team is the heart of the house, providing a warm welcome and happy smile, and where we strive to deliver an experience that is beyond expectation - creating memorable moments for our guests.
You will be our guests' superhero ensuring all aspects of the guest journey and experience are anticipated and delivered to the highest level
You will exude patience, empathy and have the personality to host the show
You are a true night owl who enjoys working while others count sheep
As an integral part of the team, you will work proactively to ensure guest satisfaction and the smooth running of the front office department
As Night Receptionist, you will join a team that is passionate about delivering incredible service where we believe that anything is possible, whilst having fun in all that we do!
Qualities We Are Looking For In Our Night Receptionist
Flexibility and a positive, Yes I Can! Attitude
An eye for detail
Is a creative problem-solver
Passionate about creating extraordinary service
Ability to work as part of a team to ensure guest satisfaction
Strong verbal communication skills
Likes having fun at work
Experience in a similar position is beneficial but not essential
What We Offer Our Night Receptionist
We aim to be as good a place to work as we are to stay. That is why we offer a competitive compensation and benefits package, which includes:
Becoming a part of the #4 Best Employer in the Travel & Leisure industry globally, ranked by Forbes in 2021 and 2022
Special rates for our team members, and friends and families while travelling and staying in our hotels
We take our "We grow talent, talent grows us" culture belief to heart. With us you will benefit from a wide range of development offers supporting your learning & growth right from your onboarding. This includes an individual development plan and unlimited access to more than +20K learning modules & programs through Radisson Academy
Participate and live Responsible Business every day together with our team members in the hotel and in the local communities where we work on creating shared value, better futures and a better planet for all
A workplace covered by collective agreement
Special prices for employees at our own restaurants
An international workplace with colleagues and guests from all over the world
The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, art'otel, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.
Become part of the world of Moment Makers, we are looking forward to getting to know you!
