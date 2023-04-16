Night Auditor
2023-04-16
Wedged between Stockholm's striking harbor and cultural city center, the Radisson Collection Strand Hotel offers exceptional accommodation and experiences in the heart of Stockholm. Overlooking the beautiful waterways of Nybroviken, this iconic hotel dating from 1912, represents the best in state-of-the-art Scandinavian style and simplicity. Soak up the warm, welcoming ambiance brought to life through elegant earth tones and natural materials such as wood, leather and stone.
The hotel invites guests to experience a defiantly unconventional hotel in 170 rooms and suites with strong connections to Stockholm's vibrant cultural scene and rich history. The hotel also hosts 4 well-equipped and elegant meeting rooms and an atmospheric on-site restaurant The Strand serving tasty Swedish dishes with a modern twist.
Are you a natural night owl, with an eye for details and genuine desire to ensure a 24-hour five-star experience? Then the role of Night Auditor at our hotel is waiting for you!
Your role is to be a key part of our first-class Nights team! This role includes the responsibility for our overnight audit duties, as well as being a point of contact for our guests, keeping that five-star experience going 24 hours a day, responding to enquiries as they come!
Key Responsibilities of a Night Auditor:
• Supports the smooth running of the front office department, where all aspects of the guest journey and experience are delivered to the highest level
• Works as part of a team that maximizes guest satisfaction and comfort, delivering a positive and timely response to guest enquiries and problem resolution
• Takes responsibility for the duties and tasks assigned to the role, ensuring that all work is carried out in a timely and professional manner
• Delivers on departmental plans and objectives, where hotel initiatives & targets are achieved
• Collaborates with their immediate report, ensuring that costs and inventory are controlled, that productivity and performance levels are attained
• Builds and maintains effective working relationships whilst promoting the company culture and values.
• Ensures adherence and compliance to all legislation where due diligence requirements and best practice activities are planned, delivered and documented for internal and external audit, performing follow-up as required
Requirements::
• Experience in front office beneficial but not essential
• Hands-on approach with a can-do work style
• Commitment to delivering exceptional guest service with a passion for the hospitality industry
• Ability to find creative solutions taking ownership for duties and tasks assigned
• Personal integrity, with the ability to work in an environment that demands excellence
• Experience of working with IT systems on various platforms
• Strong communication skills
