Next Generation: Software Developer
2025-02-12
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are looking for an entry-level software developer to our development team. You will be working at our R&D department in Stockholm which is responsible for SW design and maintenance of Digital Baseband Units in the Ericsson Radio System.
Our Module "Radio Control System - Execution Environment" (RCS EE) is an enabler for 5G. We develop the execution platform which has multiple modules/development areas and provide the infrastructure to enable 5G connections and different 5G use cases such as virtual and augmented reality, automated driving etc. Major development activities are ongoing to enable 5G network, cloud execution, and Internet of Things. We are now looking for you who are at the beginning of your career and is eager to learn from senior colleagues.
We are actively seeking the next wave of tech talent through our NextGen graduate initiative in Stockholm. This opportunity is for recent graduates with 0-3 years of experience who are eager to launch a meaningful career in technology. Although we have an exceptional team in place, we are always focused on building for the future. If you're ready to make an impact, this is your chance to join us.
What you will do:
In this role, you will join our team of skilled engineers and work with software development. You will have the opportunity to:
• Work in all product lifecycles from early studies to product design and maintenance of Execution Environment SW
• Design and drive optimal solutions based on product requirements
• Work closely with product guardian group in defining and implementing improvements
• Participate in predevelopment projects
We offer:
• Challenging work and focus on your career development and career path
• High standard working climate and competent colleagues
• Opportunity to work with the latest technology to enable 5G
• A decisive impact on the success of the Radio Base Stations in the 5G network
You will bring:
* A Master's or Bachelor's degree in Engineering or equivalent
* Deep understanding of Linux as a development environment
* Experiences in embedded software application
* Good programming skills, experiences with C and C-family languages
* Basic in script programming (Python, Perl and Java)
* Understanding of SW Integration and verification
* Experiences with and understanding of common Linux development tools, for example GIT, GITHUB, Gerrit, Jenkins
* Understanding of cloud infrastructure and basic awareness of virtualization is a plus
* Knowledge of Agile and Lean methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban is a plus
* Good skills in English and communication
* Both self-driven and able to work in teams
A productive, creative mindset which can help you interact easily with other people
