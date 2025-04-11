Next Generation: Software Developer (762145)
2025-04-11
About this opportunity:
We are delighted to announce an exciting opportunity to join Ericsson as a Developer.
We look for young talents and especially encourage female engineers to apply
Within this role, you will have the chance to develop and maintain an array of products and services. Your development journey in this role will range from requirement analysis, system design, architecture design, software design, integration, support to creating product documentation.
In our Cross functional teams, we develop solutions inside Ericsson to digitalize the decision making with the power of data. We make them Fly!
We are actively seeking the next wave of tech talent through our NextGen graduate initiative in Stockholm. This opportunity is for recent graduates with 0-3 years of experience who are eager to launch a meaningful career in technology. Although we have an exceptional team in place, we are always focused on building for the future. If you're ready to make an impact, this is your chance to join us.
What you will do:
Develop solutions to collect, handle and present big data volumes.
Proactively share knowledge and collaborate with team members.
Design solutions End to end, with user contacts, requirement analysis, test and delivery.
Upskill and seek new knowledge in relevant areas
Innovate, push ideas, try ideas, POC
The skills you bring:
Java or similar
Big data, Data modeling and Databases SQL/NoSQL like PostgreSQL and Opensearch
Cloud native, e.g. Kubernetes
Micro services.
CI/CD, e.g. Argo CD
Bonus skills/knowledge
Capacity to learn Front end development.
Knowledge in Artificial Intelligence.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-21
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
