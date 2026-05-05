Network Technician, 3rd Line Operations to GlobalConnect
Academic Work Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you excited by the newest developments in the field of network technology? Do you aspire to be part of a team that delivers the next generation of secure, high-performance networks to enterprise customers across the Nordics? If so, this opportunity is tailor-made for you!
About the role
GlobalConnect is currently undergoing a strategic organizational evolution, creating a dedicated split between Underlay and Overlay operations. This transition is going live right now, and they are establishing a specialized 3rd Line Operations team to support this new structure. We are looking for senior technicians who want to be the foundation of this new team. This is a role for someone who thrives in complex environments and wants to be a key player in stabilizing and scaling high-performance network solutions for large-scale enterprise and government sectors.
As a 3rd Line Network Technician, you will be the final technical authority within their operational flow. You will join a complex operations unit that acts as the bridge between day-to-day drift and their architectural design teams. You will work with some of the most advanced network infrastructures in the Nordics, gaining exposure to technologies that are setting the industry standard for the next five years.
A security clearance is required for this position.
We focus on specialization. We do not expect you to be an expert in every platform, but we need you to have a deep, senior-level grasp of at least one of the following:
Fortinet (FortiGate, SD-WAN, FortiAP, NAC/EMS)
HPE Aruba (Switching, WiFi, ClearPass/NAC)
Versa Networks (SD-WAN, SASE)
You are offered
Join GlobalConnect as they go live with a new organizational structure (Overlay/Underlay), giving you a direct hand in shaping their 3rd-line operations.
Get hands-on with Europe's most complex ISP environments and stay ahead with technologies like SD-WAN, NAC, and SASE.
Continuous training and certifications, ensuring you remain a leading expert in the field while supporting critical infrastructure.
Work tasks
This role involves providing expert 3rd-level operational support for complex network infrastructures, encompassing troubleshooting, maintenance, and strategic development of advanced network systems. You will collaborate with engineering teams, manage critical incidents, and contribute to the evolution of secure, high-performance connectivity solutions for enterprise and government clients.
Lead the Overlay Setup: Be a key player in building the operational framework for the new B2B split.
3rd Level Escalations: Handle the most advanced issues escalated from 1st and 2nd line, taking full ownership until resolution.
Major Incident Management: Act as a Technical Project Leader during critical events, coordinating with vendors (TAC) to identify bugs and test software deployments.
Stakeholder Management: Keep customers and internal stakeholders updated during high-pressure situations.
Continuous Improvement: Work with DevOps and NetOps mentalities to improve deployment and monitoring.
We are looking for
Deep expertise in at least one of the following platforms: Fortinet (FortiGate FW/SD-WAN routers, FortiExtender 4G/5G modems, FortiSwitch, FortiAP WiFi APs), HPE Aruba, or Versa Networks.
Solid experience with TCP/IP, Routing & Switching, and SD-WAN services (Underlay, Overlay, Add-On).
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
You enjoy the detective work of complex troubleshooting and don't settle for quick fixes.
You understand the mission-critical nature of their services and are ready to take the lead when high-priority issues arise.
It is meritorious if you have
Familiarity with ITIL principles.
Experience with tools such as ServiceNow, Jira, and MS Teams.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Supportive
Stress tolerant
Goal oriented
Social
Responsible
Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8NQC9M". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9893480