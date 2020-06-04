Network Software Engineer - Java - Neo4j Sweden AB - Datajobb i Malmö
Network Software Engineer - Java
Neo4j Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2020-06-04
Here at Neo4j, we're on the lookout for an experienced software engineer to join our Driver Engineering Team. As a driver engineer, you'll primarily be responsible for the Java Driver library and the Neo4j network server modules. The driver acts as an adapter between the network and client applications. The server modules manage the server side of the conversation, using both HTTP and our binary protocol, Bolt.
You will also be involved with development work on other language drivers, our build and test infrastructure, and technical documentation.
Publiceringsdatum
2020-06-04
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-08-04
Adress
Neo4j Sweden AB
Anckargripsgatan 3
21119 Malmö
Jobbnummer
5253353
