Network Security Engineer to Business Tech - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-14Company DescriptionDo you want to work with one of the fashion industry's biggest tech transformations and develop and improve the network security highway for our product teams and colleagues worldwide? Join us and become our new Network Security Engineer!The H&M group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviors are transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, we deliver technological solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.Join our Journey!Job DescriptionAs a Network Security Engineer you will work in the Network Management & Security product team. You will be responsible for designing, building and managing New Generation Network Security solutions and infrastructure for the whole H&M Group. We are on a big cloud transformation journey where you will a part of exciting roller-coaster ride to evolve our security setup to the word class solution for covering on-prem, hybrid and cloud environments.We are a multinational, highly collaborative organisation with an entrepreneurial mindset, where you will work on a global scale with solutions in 60 countries and be in contact with both internal and external stakeholders. You will have a decisive impact on how we shape the future with brand-new experience which will ensure that our Network Security is delivered in the best possibly way.We are taking our solutions seriously and have end-to-end ownership of the product (full lifecycle from ideation to optimization) with ultimate accountability for business and customer value delivered.ResponsibilitiesYou will be a part of a global cross functional agile DevOps product team of amazing professionals, working on the daily basis to allow seamless, frictionless access to resources and applications globally. You will, together with the team, design, develop and constantly improve cutting edge solutions, platforms and services. Actively seeking ways to embrace cloud services, API:s and automation to become even more data driven.Some of your daily work includes:Develop Network Security solutions (e.g. firewalls, IPS, proxies and load balancers)Translate product strategy and requirements into suitable, maintainable and scalable solution design according to existing architecture guard railsPerform technical and architectural analysis of requirements and impact analysisUse an experimental mindset to identify, evaluate and recommend alternative design options which take target environment, performance security requirements and existing systems into accountCollaborate with team to fulfill the architectural designHave a holistic view of how the solution adds value and ties into the defined business outcomesConstant improvement of Network Management (IPAM, DHCP, DNS, NTP, firewall management) and Security solutions to keep up with fast changing IT and Retail landscapeCooperate with other Product Teams in the Area, Stakeholders and Operations to align and deliver according to the company vision and strategies.Monitor usage, capacity and performance and high priority incidents of security systemsDocumentation our solution (design drawings, LLD, HLD, etc.)Who are you?As a Network Security Engineer at H&M Group we believe you can apply DevOps practices to design, build and manage Network Security solutions with a basic understanding of Agile methodology and tools used (Jira/Confluence). To do this we believe you have:Deep understanding and experience in IP Networking, protocols and functionsExperience and excellent understanding of Network Security products (IPS, proxy, firewall, reverse-proxy, load balancing, VPN)Experience in network monitoring tools and solutionsExpertise in Cloud networking and securityNetwork automation experience and scriptingAbility of network troubleshootingAPI/integrations experienceExperience and understanding of developing and managing/operating (DevOps) Network Security solutionAgile Development & Methodologies (Jira, Confluence)Understanding of compliance auditing (e.g. PCI-DSSAdditional InformationThis is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm.At H&M we have a strong, value-driven culture characterized by believing in people, teamwork and an entrepreneurial spirit. You'll be part of an important project at H&M with significant opportunities to influence and make a difference. With the right mindset and ambition, you'll find plenty of room to grow. We welcome your application regardless of gender, age, gender expressions, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs, origin or background.Last day of application is 2021-04-30 but we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible.2021-04-14Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-14H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc ABÅrstaängsvägen 1311775 STOCKHOLM5691164