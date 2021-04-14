Network Security Engineer to Business Tech - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Network Security Engineer to Business Tech
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-14
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
Company Description
Do you want to work with one of the fashion industry's biggest tech transformations and develop and improve the network security highway for our product teams and colleagues worldwide? Join us and become our new Network Security Engineer!
The H&M group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviors are transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, we deliver technological solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
Join our Journey!
Job Description
As a Network Security Engineer you will work in the Network Management & Security product team. You will be responsible for designing, building and managing New Generation Network Security solutions and infrastructure for the whole H&M Group. We are on a big cloud transformation journey where you will a part of exciting roller-coaster ride to evolve our security setup to the word class solution for covering on-prem, hybrid and cloud environments.
We are a multinational, highly collaborative organisation with an entrepreneurial mindset, where you will work on a global scale with solutions in 60 countries and be in contact with both internal and external stakeholders. You will have a decisive impact on how we shape the future with brand-new experience which will ensure that our Network Security is delivered in the best possibly way.
We are taking our solutions seriously and have end-to-end ownership of the product (full lifecycle from ideation to optimization) with ultimate accountability for business and customer value delivered.
Responsibilities
You will be a part of a global cross functional agile DevOps product team of amazing professionals, working on the daily basis to allow seamless, frictionless access to resources and applications globally. You will, together with the team, design, develop and constantly improve cutting edge solutions, platforms and services. Actively seeking ways to embrace cloud services, API:s and automation to become even more data driven.
Some of your daily work includes:
Develop Network Security solutions (e.g. firewalls, IPS, proxies and load balancers)
Translate product strategy and requirements into suitable, maintainable and scalable solution design according to existing architecture guard rails
Perform technical and architectural analysis of requirements and impact analysis
Use an experimental mindset to identify, evaluate and recommend alternative design options which take target environment, performance security requirements and existing systems into account
Collaborate with team to fulfill the architectural design
Have a holistic view of how the solution adds value and ties into the defined business outcomes
Constant improvement of Network Management (IPAM, DHCP, DNS, NTP, firewall management) and Security solutions to keep up with fast changing IT and Retail landscape
Cooperate with other Product Teams in the Area, Stakeholders and Operations to align and deliver according to the company vision and strategies.
Monitor usage, capacity and performance and high priority incidents of security systems
Documentation our solution (design drawings, LLD, HLD, etc.)
Who are you?
As a Network Security Engineer at H&M Group we believe you can apply DevOps practices to design, build and manage Network Security solutions with a basic understanding of Agile methodology and tools used (Jira/Confluence). To do this we believe you have:
Deep understanding and experience in IP Networking, protocols and functions
Experience and excellent understanding of Network Security products (IPS, proxy, firewall, reverse-proxy, load balancing, VPN)
Experience in network monitoring tools and solutions
Expertise in Cloud networking and security
Network automation experience and scripting
Ability of network troubleshooting
API/integrations experience
Experience and understanding of developing and managing/operating (DevOps) Network Security solution
Agile Development & Methodologies (Jira, Confluence)
Understanding of compliance auditing (e.g. PCI-DSS
Additional Information
This is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm.
At H&M we have a strong, value-driven culture characterized by believing in people, teamwork and an entrepreneurial spirit. You'll be part of an important project at H&M with significant opportunities to influence and make a difference. With the right mindset and ambition, you'll find plenty of room to grow. We welcome your application regardless of gender, age, gender expressions, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs, origin or background.
Last day of application is 2021-04-30 but we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-14
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
Årstaängsvägen 13
11775 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5691164
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-14
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
Company Description
Do you want to work with one of the fashion industry's biggest tech transformations and develop and improve the network security highway for our product teams and colleagues worldwide? Join us and become our new Network Security Engineer!
The H&M group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviors are transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, we deliver technological solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
Join our Journey!
Job Description
As a Network Security Engineer you will work in the Network Management & Security product team. You will be responsible for designing, building and managing New Generation Network Security solutions and infrastructure for the whole H&M Group. We are on a big cloud transformation journey where you will a part of exciting roller-coaster ride to evolve our security setup to the word class solution for covering on-prem, hybrid and cloud environments.
We are a multinational, highly collaborative organisation with an entrepreneurial mindset, where you will work on a global scale with solutions in 60 countries and be in contact with both internal and external stakeholders. You will have a decisive impact on how we shape the future with brand-new experience which will ensure that our Network Security is delivered in the best possibly way.
We are taking our solutions seriously and have end-to-end ownership of the product (full lifecycle from ideation to optimization) with ultimate accountability for business and customer value delivered.
Responsibilities
You will be a part of a global cross functional agile DevOps product team of amazing professionals, working on the daily basis to allow seamless, frictionless access to resources and applications globally. You will, together with the team, design, develop and constantly improve cutting edge solutions, platforms and services. Actively seeking ways to embrace cloud services, API:s and automation to become even more data driven.
Some of your daily work includes:
Develop Network Security solutions (e.g. firewalls, IPS, proxies and load balancers)
Translate product strategy and requirements into suitable, maintainable and scalable solution design according to existing architecture guard rails
Perform technical and architectural analysis of requirements and impact analysis
Use an experimental mindset to identify, evaluate and recommend alternative design options which take target environment, performance security requirements and existing systems into account
Collaborate with team to fulfill the architectural design
Have a holistic view of how the solution adds value and ties into the defined business outcomes
Constant improvement of Network Management (IPAM, DHCP, DNS, NTP, firewall management) and Security solutions to keep up with fast changing IT and Retail landscape
Cooperate with other Product Teams in the Area, Stakeholders and Operations to align and deliver according to the company vision and strategies.
Monitor usage, capacity and performance and high priority incidents of security systems
Documentation our solution (design drawings, LLD, HLD, etc.)
Who are you?
As a Network Security Engineer at H&M Group we believe you can apply DevOps practices to design, build and manage Network Security solutions with a basic understanding of Agile methodology and tools used (Jira/Confluence). To do this we believe you have:
Deep understanding and experience in IP Networking, protocols and functions
Experience and excellent understanding of Network Security products (IPS, proxy, firewall, reverse-proxy, load balancing, VPN)
Experience in network monitoring tools and solutions
Expertise in Cloud networking and security
Network automation experience and scripting
Ability of network troubleshooting
API/integrations experience
Experience and understanding of developing and managing/operating (DevOps) Network Security solution
Agile Development & Methodologies (Jira, Confluence)
Understanding of compliance auditing (e.g. PCI-DSS
Additional Information
This is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm.
At H&M we have a strong, value-driven culture characterized by believing in people, teamwork and an entrepreneurial spirit. You'll be part of an important project at H&M with significant opportunities to influence and make a difference. With the right mindset and ambition, you'll find plenty of room to grow. We welcome your application regardless of gender, age, gender expressions, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs, origin or background.
Last day of application is 2021-04-30 but we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-14
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
Årstaängsvägen 13
11775 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5691164