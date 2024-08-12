Network Optimization Leader
2024-08-12
A day in your life with us
As Network Optimization Leader, you will lead the fulfillment network optimization agenda to secure market and country goals by effectively orchestrating the network, including the Reverse Flow, enhancing Customer Experience at minimum total fulfillment costs, and maximizing profitable growth.
Lead the development of needed capabilities and processes in collaboration with relevant partners, such as order allocation, range allocation and accessibility, network simulation, analytics, and metrics, to ensure proper prerequisites and continuous improvements.
In the role of FF Unit Operations Leader, you will be responsible for:
• Lead, guide, and enable the respective country function and network optimization forums to drive network optimization and secure an inspiring, motivating, performance-driven, entrepreneurial environment. Lead and support the development of needed capabilities and processes in collaboration with relevant partners across the value chain.
• Lead the process to maximize profitable growth in every market by continuously optimizing the network to secure the market and country and fulfill network goals. Lead the network orchestration and range allocation processes, ensuring the prerequisites for achieving the goals and using relevant metrics and analytics to steer the decisions.
• Ensure a robust process is in place to drive network optimization and operations in the countries via the forum and matrix, with clear goals, accountability, and regular follow-ups. Create a performance-driven environment that fosters sharing between markets and countries. Ensure the availability of relevant metrics and insights with connected actions to improve. Continuously evolve our capabilities to address future needs to ensure continued profitability and digitize repetitive tasks to give bandwidth for reflection and strategic decision-making.
• "Guide and enable the matrix and related forums in driving network optimization and operations, fostering an inspiring, motivating, performance-driven, and entrepreneurial environment. Collaborate with relevant partners across the value chain to develop necessary capabilities and processes. Lead the process of maximizing profitable growth in every market by continuously optimizing and operating the network, securing both the market and country objectives.
• Lead and collaborate (with all global stakeholders) on developing new processes/capabilities and ongoing global initiatives related to network optimization and operations. Ensure that the intended processes, ways of working, capabilities, and methodologies are consistently applied in various markets & countries to achieve the goals, including those connected to our sustainability agenda.
This role is located in Malmö, Sweden.
Who you are
You have the will to drive continuous improvement in how we operate our markets across Ingka! You want to understand the IKEA business and customer needs and influence business improvements with a focus on customer satisfaction in an Omnichannel playing field. You are passionate about leading business through people and strongly believe in every individual's potential. As a person, you enjoy applying a strategic, tactical, and operational approach to seeking business opportunities from a customer perspective. Finally, you feel inspired by the IKEA vision, values, and culture.
To be successful in this role, you bring several years of experience working in the IKEA Network, proven experience meeting and interacting with various business partners, and working experience on a tactical and operational level. Through your leadership skills, you have the proven ability to make a difference by positively influencing the business directly and through collaboration. Meeting and interacting with various business partners, especially in matrix relationships, and having knowledge of building long-lasting relationships through all levels is something you enjoy as an integral part of your work.
You have knowledge in the following areas:
• excellent knowledge of Omnichannel Network-related IKEA processes, supply chain, warehousing operations, and service business, leading to excellence in customer fulfillment
• excellent understanding of key performance measurement used to plan, follow up, and steer the business with a customer-centric approach and understanding of the financial impact on the total network
• excellent understanding of the customer and co-worker needs, demands, and expectations on the markets
• apply market knowledge to achieve organizational goals and objectives; understand market specifics when making decisions
• good change management and leading in the unknown/exploring
• good knowledge of and interest in existing and new technologies and solutions within the area of customer fulfillment
• knowledge of different leadership styles and needs as well as appropriate use for different situations
• excellent knowledge of how to identify and involve relevant stakeholders in a project, process, or question to make things happen
• good understanding of customer trends and could connect fulfillment solutions with customer wishes as they evolve
You have a collaborative mindset, build relationships across the organization, and have influence and personal impact. You have the analytical capability to translate business and customer needs into development initiatives and the ability to act within the global framework to achieve goals. Finally, you identify opportunities and needs and drive change within the organization, acting in multi-cultural, interdependent, and matrix environments.
Our team within IKEA
Do you want to be part of fulfilling customers' dreams? Come join us at Group Fulfilment and Core Services!
Fulfillment & Core Services (F&CS) plays a fundamental role in making IKEA Omnichannel retailing a reality. To support IKEA in achieving business objectives, F&CS is a customer-centric, fully integrated, process-oriented organization with an end-to-end approach. Enabling us to develop our business and deliver results across functions together with our partners. We focus on providing a seamless shopping experience with great quality at all touchpoints for the many people.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
We would appreciate your application as soon as possible, but please do so no later than August 22nd, 2024.
