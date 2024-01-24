Network Devops Engineer
Cepheid AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2024-01-24
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cepheid AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Cepheid, we are passionate about improving health care through fast, accurate diagnostic testing. Our mission drives us, every moment of every day, as we develop scalable, groundbreaking solutions to solve the world's most complex health challenges. Our associates are involved in every stage of molecular diagnostics, from ideation to development and delivery of testing advancements that improve patient outcomes across a range of settings. As a member of our team, you can make an immediate, measurable impact on a global scale, within an environment that fosters career growth and development.
Cepheid is proud to work alongside a community of six fellow Danaher Diagnostics companies. Together, we're working at the pace of change on diagnostic tools that address the world's biggest health challenges, driven by knowing that behind every test there is a patient waiting.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Network DevOps Engineer is responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining Cepheid's network infrastructure by applying in-depth knowledge of Cisco networking technologies, including routers, switches, wireless controllers and access points, AAA.
This position is part of the IT department and will be located in Solna. At Cepheid, our vision is to be the leading provider of seamlessly connected diagnostic solutions.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Design and implement LAN and wireless network infrastructure based on enterprise needs.
Interact closely with business units to understand pain points and come up with long term tactical improvements within the Cisco LAN and wireless domains.
Configure and maintain network security measures, including network segmentation and secure group tokens (SGT).
Troubleshoot network issues related to connectivity, performance, and security incidents.
Monitor network performance and identify potential bottlenecks or other issues that could impact performance.
Learn to keep pace with the latest emerging trends according to business requirements and be at the forefront for innovation within the network domain.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Bachelor's degree or higher in computer science or a related field
Strong working knowledge of Cisco network hardware, software.
Experience managing and documenting wireless networks, overlaying APs onto Ekahau (or similar) blueprints for heat mapping, and with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, RF design and WLAN fundamentals.
In-depth knowledge of LAN networking technologies, including routing, switching, DNAC, SDA, BGP, etc.
Fluency in Swedish and English in both written and oral form
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Cisco certifications, such as CCNA or CCNP.
Cepheid, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job. Check out our benefits at danaherbenefitsinfo.com.
At Cepheid we believe in designing a better, more sustainable workforce. We recognize the benefits of flexible, hybrid working arrangements for eligible roles and are committed to providing enriching careers, no matter the work arrangement. This position is eligible for a hybrid work arrangement in which you can work part of the time at the Company location identified above and part of the time remotely from your home. Additional information about this hybrid work arrangement will be provided by your interview team. Explore the flexibility and challenge that working for Cepheid can provide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cepheid AB
(org.nr 556595-6181)
Röntgenvägen 2 (visa karta
)
171 27 SOLNA Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Cepheid AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8417504