Network Architect at Volvo Autonomous Solution

Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Autonomous Solutions accelerates the development, commercialization and sales of autonomous transport solutions, focusing on defined segments for the on- and off-road space. The combination of strong tech expertise and skilled customer solutions creates innovative transport offers never seen before. We are constantly pushing our own skills and ability to drive change in a traditional industry to meet a growing customer demand. We are now looking for innovative, committed individuals to join us in our endeavor to create customer solutions that enhance safety, flexibility and productivity.
Who are we?
Volvo Autonomous Solutions (VAS) is Volvo Group's division dedicated to advancing autonomous solutions' development, commercialization, and sales. Our aim aligns with Volvo Group's vision of becoming the premier provider of transport and infrastructure solutions worldwide. Unlike merely selling trucks and machines, we oversee the entire lifecycle of our solutions to maximize autonomy's benefits. This mission supports our overarching goals of achieving 100% safety, fossil-free operations, and significantly improved productivity. Joining Volvo Group means contributing to a global transformation towards these aspirations.
Want to see our vehicles and machines in action? Check us out here
Welcome to the team
In a future where vehicles operate autonomously, trucks and machines navigate without human operators in the cab. They autonomously stop for charging, monitored from a central control room. Operators intervene via video feedback when necessary. This shift promises safer work environments and transformative changes to daily tasks. Exciting, right? Join us in realizing this vision with the Connectivity team at Volvo Autonomous Solutions. As part of the Technology organization, we develop connectivity solutions for autonomous operations. Together, we aim to bring autonomous transport systems to fruition through collaboration and knowledge sharing. Your future colleagues eagerly await your contribution to this innovative journey.
What will you be working with?
We're on the lookout for a network architect to lead the design, implementation, and upkeep of our network infrastructure, prioritizing performance, reliability, and security. Working closely with teams across Product, Solution, Technology, and Digital & IT, you'll translate business requirements into scalable network solutions. Your duties include managing network architecture and documentation, overseeing project implementations from start to finish, and establishing network policies and standards for compliance. Additionally, you'll offer support for existing setups and collaborate with colleagues on various connectivity aspects. As with all roles here, active participation in refining processes is key. We encourage you to think big, embrace failure as part of innovation, and invest in ongoing personal growth.
Who are you?
While we're yet to know you personally, we're seeking someone with deep expertise in networking protocols like TCP/IP, VLANs, VPN, and SD-WAN, coupled with a strong grasp of network security principles. Hands-on experience with routers, switches, and firewalls, as well as proficiency in network monitoring tools, is essential. Beyond technical skills, we value your structured approach, eagerness to learn, and adaptability to evolving technologies. Whether you're an experienced senior network architect or a driven individual with extensive hands-on experience, your analytical mindset and collaborative nature are what truly matter to us in this role.
You hold a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, information technology or equivalent. You are proficient in English, both written and spoken.
A merit is experience from agile methods from working in international and multicultural environments.
For further information, please contact:
Katrin Skepp, Acting Global Technology Manager Offboard services, katrin.skepp@volvo.com
Metzen Cherian, Head of Talent Strategy & People and Culture Business Partner, metzen.cherian@volvo.com
