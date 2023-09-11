Network Architect
2023-09-11
Are you an experienced network architect? Do you also want to contribute to a fantastic journey towards the future of energy? We are looking for a bold and passionate network architect to join our fantastic Network team.
About the role
As a Network architect you will get the opportunity to plan, design and operate some of the worlds most advanced machine IoT networks in the field of industrial networking, as well as state of the art enterprise networking, datacenter & cloud networking. This is a unique opportunity to work with networking solutions that integrate across these multiple domains and will evolve towards full automation ("network as a code") of the network infrastructure.
Your main responsibilities will be understanding business requirements and translating them into robust and scalable network designs, defining method of procedure so that the network rollout activities are repeatable and easy to understand. You will also be expected to use your in-depth knowledge of the network to participate in the resolution of complex network problems in the factory networks, datacentres, public cloud(s) and office networks.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
At least Bachelor degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent experience
Certificate in Cisco CCNP and/or Cisco CCAr[NS1] [AL2] [NS3] [AL4] [NS5] or other recognised industry certification
Minimum 8 years of experience in network design and operations
Advanced knowledge of a network technology discipline (e.g. IP Routing and Switching, Routing Protocols, WAN, Firewall, Packet Analysis, Infrastructure, Capacity Planning, IT Tools and other relevant technologies)
Analytical thinking: Be able to examine networks to identify issues and develop potential solutions. determine the appropriate hardware, software and other equipment to utilize based on the organizations' resources and needs
Attention to detail: ensure comprehensive designs with accuracy and networks that function effectively
Communication: Strong verbal and written communication and interpersonal skills to convey information effectively and accurately. Be able to present plans and provide networking guidance to other areas of the business
Leadership: experience of leading teams through the network implementation process and assigning responsibilities to maintain the proper functioning of the network
Time management and strategic planning to ensure project schedules and budget adherence
Implementing strategic network and security designs following industry best practices
In-depth knowledge of network hardware and software technologies and best practice
Advanced knowledge of incident and change management principles and best practices
Ensuring maintenance of the current network, defining strategic roadmaps, and making upgrades or adjustments as needed
Basic knowledge of AWS/Azure Cloud networks
Familiar with Industrial Ethernet or any deterministic Ethernet protocols
Experience in GIT, terraform and Python
Hands on experience with network services: such as DHCP, DNS, radius
Experience with wireless network design and implementation
Bonus points for:
Experience in large scale network monitoring, automation, and testing
Good knowledge of Cisco ISE for authentication and authorisation for clients
Experience in Cisco Intent Based Networking
Hands-on experience with with Cisco IOS, IOS-XE and NXOS
Adequate knowledge about Software defined networking SDN, preferably Cisco ACI
Experience with Cisco Hyper-converged solution
Hands-on experience with Cisco ASA and Firepower
Hands-on experience with Palo Alto firewalls.
