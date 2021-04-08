Network Analyst - Instabox Sweden AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Instabox Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-08About the jobWe're now looking for a Network Analyst to join our network team. The Networks teams consist of location sales team who sell our solution (lockers) to different location partners and our installation teams that install the lockers at the different location and our Instabox stores. We need someone who sits in between the two teams that can make strategic decisions. You will be the person for defining and responsible Network metrics. In order to do this, you will always ask yourself questions about how we work more effectively? With some research and planning, you are the one who's responsible for ensuring that every locker we install will meet the defined performance criteria and customer reach. You can't do this on your own, in this role it's all about collaboration, working closely with Network, Sales, and Business Intelligence to achieve results in a constantly evolving market.Your responsibilities will include:Obtaining and maintaining lists of potential locker locations from partnersManaging the migration of current systems to our new CRM platformForecast for our locker installation teams based on our business needsSupporting various business initiatives that will impact our locker networkMaking sure our lockers are visible at the right postal codes and develop ways of working to make this even more accurateContinuously analyze and improve the Network teams operational reporting portfolio using TableauOwning cost analysis for our network operations, including per-site analysis and logistics costWho you areIn order to be successful in this role, you will need to have between 3-5 years of experience working in a similar role. You combine this experience with outstanding interpersonal skills and a strong team ethic that will build and maintain a broad network within the company as well as with advisors and partners. When we call your references they will tell us about your ability to present complex ideas in a compelling way to stakeholders at all levels of an organization. Moreover, we would like to see evidence of the following in your profile:Strong analytical skillsIndependent with a well-developed ability to make decisionsStrong business acumen and strategic understandingAbility to work with people of all backgrounds and seniority levelsEntrepreneurial mind-setInternational outlook and curiosityWe offer youThe chance to be part of something truly amazing. Our office is located at Medborgarplatsen and you will work closely with our other teams that are all passionate about building and improving our products. The journey ahead is what excites every Instaboxer working here today and we are just getting started. Then there is the compensation package, benefits, centrally located office etc. but we'll get to that in due time.If you've read this far there is clearly nothing stopping you from clicking the apply button.We look forward to meeting you!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-08Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-25Instabox Sweden AB5678872