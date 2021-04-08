Network Analyst - Instabox Sweden AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Network Analyst
Instabox Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
About the job
We're now looking for a Network Analyst to join our network team. The Networks teams consist of location sales team who sell our solution (lockers) to different location partners and our installation teams that install the lockers at the different location and our Instabox stores. We need someone who sits in between the two teams that can make strategic decisions. You will be the person for defining and responsible Network metrics. In order to do this, you will always ask yourself questions about how we work more effectively? With some research and planning, you are the one who's responsible for ensuring that every locker we install will meet the defined performance criteria and customer reach. You can't do this on your own, in this role it's all about collaboration, working closely with Network, Sales, and Business Intelligence to achieve results in a constantly evolving market.
Your responsibilities will include:
Obtaining and maintaining lists of potential locker locations from partners
Managing the migration of current systems to our new CRM platform
Forecast for our locker installation teams based on our business needs
Supporting various business initiatives that will impact our locker network
Making sure our lockers are visible at the right postal codes and develop ways of working to make this even more accurate
Continuously analyze and improve the Network teams operational reporting portfolio using Tableau
Owning cost analysis for our network operations, including per-site analysis and logistics cost
Who you are
In order to be successful in this role, you will need to have between 3-5 years of experience working in a similar role. You combine this experience with outstanding interpersonal skills and a strong team ethic that will build and maintain a broad network within the company as well as with advisors and partners. When we call your references they will tell us about your ability to present complex ideas in a compelling way to stakeholders at all levels of an organization. Moreover, we would like to see evidence of the following in your profile:
Strong analytical skills
Independent with a well-developed ability to make decisions
Strong business acumen and strategic understanding
Ability to work with people of all backgrounds and seniority levels
Entrepreneurial mind-set
International outlook and curiosity
We offer you
The chance to be part of something truly amazing. Our office is located at Medborgarplatsen and you will work closely with our other teams that are all passionate about building and improving our products. The journey ahead is what excites every Instaboxer working here today and we are just getting started. Then there is the compensation package, benefits, centrally located office etc. but we'll get to that in due time.
If you've read this far there is clearly nothing stopping you from clicking the apply button.
We look forward to meeting you!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-25
Företag
Instabox Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5678872
