Wipro Sweden filial till Wipro Ltd, Indien / Supportteknikerjobb / Sigtuna2021-01-16Job Title: Network Administrator/ConsultantLocation: Stockholm, SwedenExp: 5+Job Description:Troubleshooting data center network equipment with Cisco Nexus 9k switches, Catalyst 6500 switches and Cisco routers.Exposure to firewall concepts such as Cisco ACI, Cisco ASA and Palo Alto Firewalls & Load Balancers.Good understanding of VLAN, VTP, supervisor redundancy concepts, high availability etc. in switches.Experience in deploying new network equipment, performing IOS upgrades, configuration & planning, scheduling, coordinating changes with various stakeholders and vendors, and deploying the equipment on the production network in strict compliance with the quality/security process defined for its use.Experience in taking corrective action, working with appropriate teams in the event of major incidents, coordinating suppliers in the event of hardware problems, problems with service providers and working on service improvement plans.Configure network changes, perform IOS upgrades wherever necessary according to network device requirements, recommendations and audits, and take appropriate corrective action.Develop and maintain architectural diagrams and documents. Ensure proper communication and rapid resolution. Manage day-to-day operations and the assignment / management of the work plan and ensure compliance with the quality and safety standards defined for the project.Required Skills:As Lead Network Administrator, you should be able to act as a single point of contact for the technical tower and attend multi-stakeholder business meetings to understand new requirements.Practical experience in data center networks with multi-vendor products such as Cisco routers, Cisco Nexus switches, F5 load balancers, Palo Alto firewalls, etc.Practical experience in network switching technologies - VLANs, STP, CDP on HA DC architecture including HSRP, VRRP, GLBP, etc.Professional experience in maintaining the data center architecture environment.Data center LAN with Cisco Nexus 9K switches, Cisco ACI firewalls, and Cisco Catalyst 6500 switches.LAN technologies such as STP, VLANs, CDP, supervisor/enclosure redundancy technologies, HSRP, data center switch stacking, etc.Work experience in carrying out network changes, performing IOS upgrades wherever necessary, according to requirements, recommending and performing audits of network equipment and taking appropriate corrective action.Practical experience in the areas of operation, implementation, configuration, network data routing & switching, network security - Cisco ASA Firewalls etc. Business fluent EnglishGood knowledge and experience in advising customers on service requirementsGood experience in ITIL processes for projects and service delivery.2021-01-16Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-15Wipro Sweden Filial Till Wipro Ltd, IndienMASKINGATAN 319560 ARLANDASTAD5526543