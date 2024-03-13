.Net developer, Nacka
Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
The role
We are an agile team developing a software product that customers use to store and analyze data from manufacturing processes. The team is self-organizing, which gives you a great opportunity to influence how we do things. The main tech stack is .NET Framework using C# and ASP.NET MVC, JavaScript, MSSQL and Oracle.
Main responsibilities:
Develop software functionality
Develop test automation and contribute to manual tests
Contribute to planning by size estimation and slicing in our agile process
Teach and learn together with the team
Contribute to and follow technical road map
Cross team collaboration and communication
You report to Team Manager Application Software.
City: Nacka, Stockholm. We have a hybrid workplace.
What you need
Academic degree in data/systems engineering
At least 5 years' experience as a software product developer
• NET6, SQL, JavaScript
In return we offer you
A friendly environment with a proven history of innovation
Plenty of opportunities to grow and develop
A culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behavior and integrity
Potential to see your ideas realized and to make an impact
Access to global job opportunities, as part of the Atlas Copco Group
We are looking forward to your application via our jobsite!
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
