2024-12-04
Are you a skilled .NET developer eager to work with modern technologies and help create innovative, scalable software solutions? Join our client's team and play a key role in delivering high-quality .NET applications that drive business success.
About the RoleAs a .NET Developer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining robust .NET applications, working closely with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and optimize solutions. This is a great opportunity to work on challenging projects and develop your skills in a collaborative environment.
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain .NET applications with a focus on performance, scalability, and security.
Collaborate with product owners, designers, and other developers to define requirements and deliver high-quality solutions.
Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in C# and .NET Core.
Participate in code reviews, ensuring best practices and high coding standards.
Troubleshoot and optimize applications for improved performance and stability.
Integrate .NET solutions with other components, APIs, and third-party services.
Support deployment and maintenance in cloud-based and on-premise environments.
Contribute to continuous improvement using Agile methodologies (Scrum/Kanban).
Required Skills and Experience
Proven experience with C# and .NET technologies (e.g., .NET Core, ASP.NET MVC, Entity Framework).
Strong knowledge of object-oriented programming, design patterns, and multi-threading.
Experience with relational databases (e.g., SQL Server, PostgreSQL) and ORM tools like Entity Framework.
Familiarity with building RESTful APIs and microservices architectures.
Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., Azure, AWS) and containerization tools (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).
Experience with CI/CD pipelines and version control tools (Git, Azure DevOps).
Knowledge of front-end technologies (e.g., JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3) is a plus for full-stack development.
Strong problem-solving and debugging skills.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field (or equivalent experience).
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with microservices and event-driven architectures.
Knowledge of messaging systems (e.g., RabbitMQ, Kafka) or caching solutions (e.g., Redis).
Familiarity with Agile development practices (Scrum/Kanban).
Certifications in .NET development or cloud technologies (e.g., Azure Certified Developer).
A passion for continuous learning and staying updated with the latest .NET technologies and tools.
If you're passionate about .NET development and excited to contribute to impactful projects, we'd love to hear from you!
Location: Malmö
Start: ASAP
