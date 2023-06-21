.NET developer
Are you interested in working in cross-functional teams? Appreciate an international environment with a focus on learning? This might be something for you.
About the role
You'll be joining our developer team located in Malmö and Mumbai. In your assignments you will collaborate with cross-functional teams in close collaboration with our clients. Together with the team you will work on building and optimizing digital experiences for our clients using the latest technologies.
Our projects vary, both scope and length wise, so you will have the opportunity to work on new and exciting tasks. You will work across the full development lifecycle from design and architecture to development and implementation.
We believe you have
Several years of experience in C#, .NET, HTML, Javascript and CSS
Fluent in English, both writing and speech
We'll be extra excited if you also have
React
Azure
Even if you don't feel you fit all the criteria, we would love for you to apply. We are looking for great people who love to work with others and learn.
What we offer
A free budget for certifications that develop you and our clients.
An annual knowledge budget to be spent on learning.
External coach to continue to grow as a person.
Flexibility, we have a hybrid set up where we meet up twice a week. The rest of the week you will choose after your assignments and life situation.
Our dedication to work-life balance and overall well-being.
An international work environment where we embrace diversity and inclusion.
Yearly conference trips to get to know and learn from your colleagues. In March we were in Mumbai.
About us
We are a digital growth consultancy that work closely with our clients to develop their business and solve their digital needs. We work with a great mix of clients ranging from Toyota, Isadora, Fabege, Electrolux and many more. With 70+ passionate individuals with different nationalities and cultures we believe that we enrich each other's lives and the solutions we create. Så ansöker du
