About the team
IT Corporate is a Nordic IT unit with 45 employees divided into three teams. We maintain and develop systems and IT solutions for If's corporate units such as Accounting, Cash Management, Marketing, Legal and HR.
IT Corporate offers work in modern IT environment where it is possible to combine work in maintenance with new development projects. Our technical environment includes several platforms, and our applications support many different functions and processes, we have in-depth knowledge, not only in programming and system development, but also in project management, requirements handling and test management. We work close to the customer and there is an opportunity to work with several customers and different applications, with us you get the chance to work in both smaller and larger development projects - there is great potential to learn more about If!
As one of our employees left us for new challenges, we are now recruiting a .NET developer to the Payment Services team.
About the role
In this role you will work in a team delivering payment services for all Nordic countries. This means getting involved in different payment services dependent on country or business area. You will work closely with the team, but you will also need to cooperate with other teams that are included in our deliveries. You will also take responsibility for handling lots of transactions and good quality to If's customers. The team works agile, and the work is prioritized based on the needs of the business.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are a flexible and delivery focused person who understand system design, data structures, and principles regarding manageable software development. Our deliveries are the result of close teamwork and collaboration, so we see that you like to share your knowledge with others and are a good team member as well as self-propelled. You are also comfortable in dialogue with users about requirements and wishes. Furthermore, you take responsibility for your own work and apply your own initiative to find solutions.
You also have:
Completed an education at bachelor's level or higher within Computer Science, Systems Scientist, or equivalent
Acquired 2 or more years of experience working as a developer on the Microsoft platform, with .NET / C # and SQL Databases, as well as JavaScript for optimizing the client side
Experience in working with the version control system Git
Fluent written and verbal communication skills in English and Swedish
Knowledge in .NET Core, React, Angular, Azure Functions and Logic Apps, DevOps and Cloud hosting in Microsoft Azure is an advantage
Additional facts
To apply for the position: Please attach both your CV and a personal letter. Screening and interviewing will start immediately.
Work location: Bergshamra, Stockholm
Travelling: Expect some travelling in the Nordics
Start: As soon as possible/by agreement
For more information, please contact Kerstin Klevborn, kerstin.klevborn@if.se
We look forward to hearing from you!
