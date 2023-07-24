NDT Specialist | Eddy Current Testing | Göteborg
Do you want to join a high-performing team transforming to World Class Manufacturing while keeping a sustainable environment in focus? Do you want to work in an international environment from idea to execution? Do you get energized by developing new technologies together with a cross-functional team?
In the Manufacturing Development (MD) department we are designing and realizing the future manufacturing for SKF. Crucial for us is safety in operations and creating value for manufacturing operations. We are working with technologies such as forming, heat treatment, machining, automation, and digitalization. This means that we are supporting the organization to deliver the right product, at the right price at the right time.
What you can expect in this role
* Industrialization of non-destructive testing technologies as well as developing and optimizing equipment and processes/technologies. The focus will be on NDT technologies based on electromagnetism such as e.g., Eddy Current Testing (ET).
* Technical support on group level for process and product development, purchasing processes as well as sales support in customer discussions concerning NDT.
* Actively participating in tests and analyses in projects and activities involving NDT; sometimes also leading them.
* Maintain good cooperation with external partners such as e.g., suppliers, academia etc. Identify and drive the development of equipment contractors/integrators.
* Stay at the forefront of technical development and know-how, and make sure this knowledge is spread within the organization.
* Actively giving input to and developing strategies and road maps within NDT and making sure these are up to date.
We expect you to have/be
* Master's degree in a relevant Engineering field, preferably with a focus in Material Science, or bachelor's degree with several years of working experience with NDT technologies.
* Applied experience from integrating automatized NDT solutions in a factory environment will be considered an advantage.
* Fluent in English in both writing and speaking.
* Willingness to travel (also internationally).
It would be beneficial for you if you have experience in project management with well-developed methodical skills, efficient communication, and dedication to reaching set tasks.
You will enjoy working here if
You are passionate about developing processes to enable a sustainable environment, have a real "can do" attitude, an open-minded personality, and are triggered by challenging the status quo to achieve world-class results. And of course, you get energized by working together with different colleagues in a team in a truly international context!
We offer
An exciting and challenging role with strong possibilities for personal growth and development in a truly international environment. You will work in close cooperation with many stakeholders in the whole value chain. Your work will have a direct strong impact on the bottom line for SKF.
Apply for the position today
In this recruitment, SKF is collaborating with Jefferson Wells. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the responsible recruitment consultant, Anna Edemyr, 0727 - 30 52 46 or anna.edemyr@jeffersonwells.se
Please submit your application in English no later than August 27th, 2023. Please note that we screen candidates continuously.
