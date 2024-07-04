Nätverksspecialist
Do you have a passion for IT? Do you want to be part of creating a sustainable future - for real? For us, every employee is an important piece of the puzzle in creating a sustainable tomorrow. Read more about us at www.stenametall.com
With a career at Stena Metall, you can put your potential and passion to good use and be part of a better future. A more sustainable tomorrow that is filled with new possibilities and exciting opportunities. Your career at Stena Metall Group IT starts here!
Our offer
Working for Stena Metall offers a stimulating and challenging working environment in a dynamic and expanding organization. With us, you will have the opportunity to work with modern tools and technologies together with competent and dedicated colleagues. We can also offer a wide range of benefits such as:
• Wellness Grant
• Pension fund
• Fast paced and entrepreneurial environment
• Purposeful- creating circular solution
• Collective labor agreement
Best things working at Stena Metall Group IT?
"The dynamics, we are constantly renewing ourselves and thus learning new things."
"The colleagues are absolutely wonderful."
"Great opportunities to develop and contribute with your own ideas."
Stena Metall Group IT is a strategic partner and supplier of IT services, services and projects to all companies within the Stena Metall Group. At Group IT, we offer technical solutions and services tailored to the specific needs of our various companies and we work closely with our customers to design, implement and support solutions that drive value for the Stena Metall Group's various companies.
Stena Metall Group IT employ around 180 people and most of us are based at Stena Metall's head office in Majorna, Gothenburg.
Are you our next Network Specialist?
As a Network Specialist at Stena, your responsibility will be to manage, design, and optimize the network infrastructure for our global operations spanning 220 locations together within a team of likeminded and passionate colleges. You will be tasked with implementing, maintaining, troubleshooting, and optimizing the performance of our network and your role will be crucial in ensuring stable and efficient communication channels for our customers.
You're a proactive problem-solver who thrives in collaborative environments. You identify areas for improvement and take ownership of driving and implementing continuous improvements. You confidently share your ideas, fostering innovation within the team. Your excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English ensure clear collaboration. Travel is required for this position, approximately a couple of times a year.
Key responsibilities - including, but not limited to:
• Designing and maintaining network infrastructure
• Installing and configuring network equipment
• Monitoring network performance and identifying potential improvements
• Troubleshooting network problems and implementing solutions
• Work with 3rd line support within the network specialist domain
• Hardening network equipment
• Documenting network configurations, procedures, and routines.
It starts with you!
We believe that a good prerequisite for succeeding in the role and thriving with us is:
• At least five years of experience managing large network infrastructure
• Network expertise with data centers, cloud and industrial network infrastructure
• Experience with routing and switching and sd-wan
• Experience working with firewalls (primarily Fortinet and CheckPoint)
• Experience working with Cisco switches, access points, WLCs
• Experience working with DNA Center
• Driving license, required
The employment is in Stena Recycling International.
Hope we have caught your attention. Join our ride today and help us, by using your potential, to make a difference and form a sustainable tomorrow!
We look forward to your application as soon as possible, selection will be running continuously.
