Nature Guide
2024-04-16
True Nature Sweden is a company that arranges nature experiences all year round!
We are looking for a nature guide to take groups out kayaking, hiking and wildlife safari etc around Stockholm starting as soon as possible with the possibility to work all year round!
More details:
Our visitors are coming from all around the world. Our company is growing and we need an outdoorsy person that loves Swedish nature. We do activities like hiking, kayaking, ice skating, survival courses, wolf tracking, mountain biking and more all year round. And we are always interested in other possible skills related to outdoor guiding!
You can check www.truenaturesweden.com
for details.
The task will be to lead your group of 8 people max, pay attention to their capacity and provide them with an unforgettable experience. You will also cook food on the open fire, in nature. Your job is to have fun in nature bringing joy to your guests...and you get paid for it.
Note that we train you for everything and we cover all our employees with our company insurance.
What we are looking for:
• You need to speak English and have a driving license and Swedish personal number.
• You don't need any guiding education but having experience in camping, nature and travel would be great.
• You need to have good social skills to communicate with visitors.
• This is not a full-time job but casual. We can discuss the amount of work you want/can do depending on your other commitments.
Don't hesitate to fill up this form to apply for the position.https://www.truenaturesweden.com/work-with-us
Take care
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-12
At our website
E-post: Info@truenaturesweden.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare True Nature Sweden AB
