Nanny Barnvakt Extrajobb Åkersberga 2-4 eftermiddagar - Kollekti - 2007 NannyNu AB - Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Österåker
Nanny Barnvakt Extrajobb Åkersberga 2-4 eftermiddagar - Kollekti
2007 NannyNu AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Österåker
2021-04-12
Om Nannynu! / About Nannynu!
Nannynu! helps families find their dream babysitter! We are now looking for reliable, experienced and playful nannies / babysitters. Our babysitters are well taken care of. We have very close contact with our babysitters and value them very highly. Our babysitters decide how much they want to work and the family will be living in an area close to the babysitter's home or school/work.
Om uppdraget / About the assignment
Engelsktalande familj i Åkersberga med ett barn (1,5 år) önskar hjälp med barnpassning 2-4 eftermiddagar per vecka. Helst från kl 14 men från kl 15 funkar också och i 2,5h framåt. Familjen önskar hjälp på måndag, tisdag, onsdag och fredag.
English-speaking family in Åkersberga with a child (1.5 years) wants help with childcare 2-4 afternoons per week. Preferably from 2 pm but from 3 pm also works and for 2.5 hours onwards. The family wants help on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday
Din profil / Your profile
We are looking for babysitters that:
Are students or have a part time job
Have experience in babysitting and love children!
Are reliable and playful
Are looking for a long term (minimum of 6 months) assignment with a family
Aim to be the best of babysitters!
A long-term relationship between the family and the nanny is very important for us so we want you to have a travelling time to the family around 30 minutes.
If you want more information please read and apply at https://nanny.nu/jobba-som-barnvakt/
Vi erbjuder / What we offer
A fun and meaningful extra job
Nanny Certification
CPR-training
Insurance when you're working and traveling to and from work
A contact person
Your salary depends on your profile and wage claim. If you have graduated high school you are entiteled to file your own wage claim. If you are still in high school/gymnasium the set salary is 102-113SEK/hour (incl holiday pay)
Unsocial hours pay
Possibility to a contract with guaranteed hours
Possibility to continue woking within the concern
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Deltid - Enligt överenskommelse Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
2007 Nannynu AB
Jobbnummer
5684080
