Nanny Barnvakt Extrajobb Åkersberga 2-4 eftermiddagar - Kollekti - 2007 NannyNu AB - Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Österåker
Nanny Barnvakt Extrajobb Åkersberga 2-4 eftermiddagar - Kollekti
2007 NannyNu AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Österåker
2021-04-12

Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Österåker, Upplands-Väsby, Sigtuna, Upplands Väsby
Visa alla jobb hos 2007 NannyNu AB i Österåker

Om Nannynu! / About Nannynu!
Nannynu! helps families find their dream babysitter! We are now looking for reliable, experienced and playful nannies / babysitters. Our babysitters are well taken care of. We have very close contact with our babysitters and value them very highly. Our babysitters decide how much they want to work and the family will be living in an area close to the babysitter's home or school/work.

Om uppdraget / About the assignment
Engelsktalande familj i Åkersberga med ett barn (1,5 år) önskar hjälp med barnpassning 2-4 eftermiddagar per vecka. Helst från kl 14 men från kl 15 funkar också och i 2,5h framåt. Familjen önskar hjälp på måndag, tisdag, onsdag och fredag.

English-speaking family in Åkersberga with a child (1.5 years) wants help with childcare 2-4 afternoons per week. Preferably from 2 pm but from 3 pm also works and for 2.5 hours onwards. The family wants help on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

Din profil / Your profile
We are looking for babysitters that:
* Are students or have a part time job
* Have experience in babysitting and love children!
* Are reliable and playful
* Are looking for a long term (minimum of 6 months) assignment with a family
* Aim to be the best of babysitters!
* A long-term relationship between the family and the nanny is very important for us so we want you to have a travelling time to the family around 30 minutes.
If you want more information please read and apply at https://nanny.nu/jobba-som-barnvakt/

Vi erbjuder / What we offer
* A fun and meaningful extra job
* Nanny Certification
* CPR-training
* Insurance when you're working and traveling to and from work
* A contact person
* Your salary depends on your profile and wage claim. If you have graduated high school you are entiteled to file your own wage claim. If you are still in high school/gymnasium the set salary is 102-113SEK/hour (incl holiday pay)
* Unsocial hours pay
* Possibility to a contract with guaranteed hours
* Possibility to continue woking within the concern

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Deltid - Enligt överenskommelse Tillsvidare

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12

Ersättning
Fast lön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
2007 Nannynu AB

Jobbnummer
5684080

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos 2007 NannyNu AB:

 
Populära jobb
Vikarierande försäljningschef till ...
Timvikarier till våra kunder i Mjöl ...
Personliga assistenter sökes på 90% ...
Enhetschef till enheten för spektru ...
Produktionspersonal till Scania Osk ...
Butikssäljare Telecombutik
Field Sales Installer i Lidköping
Field Sales Installer i Borås
Fritidspedagog, inriktning bild. Vi ...
ChefsBagare
Jobba på Biltema Logistics sommaren ...
Kursadministratör (tidsbegränsad an ...
Förskollärare till Kålhagens försko ...
Säljare med eller utan erfarenhet i ...
Säljare i Umeå med förbokade kundmö ...
Populära nyckelord
Chaufför
Formgivare
Editor
Göteborg
Norrköping
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Djungelstugan Kiruna AB
Västra Varvsgatans Stormarknad AB
Båt&Kajak Boden
Biltema Logistics AB
Vete-Katten AB
Hudiksvalls kommun Förskoleenhet 12 ...
Region Västerbotten, Kirurgisk mott ...
Clean Sky Sweden AB
Kooperativet Hand i Hand ekonomisk ...
Stockholms kommun
Kontakta Vakanser.se