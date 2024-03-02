Nanny/ babysitting work Lindingö

Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm
2024-03-02


Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB i Stockholm, Västerås, Skellefteå eller i hela Sverige

Provide care for 1 year old and 6 year old.
Are you passionate about working with children and making a positive impact on their lives? Do you thrive in a dynamic and nurturing environment? Look no further - we're hiring new nannies to join our esteemed team!

Position Details:

Working hours: Monday - Friday, 8:30 - 14:00.
Location: Lidingö
Commencing from as soon as possible
Language: English or Swedish


To apply, please send your resume and a brief cover letter highlighting your childcare experience and explaining why you'd be a great fit for our team to: info@stockholm-nanny.se

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-01
E-post: info@stockholm-nanny.se

Arbetsgivare
Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB
Follingbogatan 24 (visa karta)
168 60  BROMMA

Jobbnummer
8512004

Prenumerera på jobb från Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB: