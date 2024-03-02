Nanny/ babysitting work Lindingö

Provide care for 1 year old and 6 year old. Are you passionate about working with children and making a positive impact on their lives? Do you thrive in a dynamic and nurturing environment? Look no further - we're hiring new nannies to join our esteemed team!
Position Details:
Working hours: Monday - Friday, 8:30 - 14:00. Location: Lidingö Commencing from as soon as possible Language: English or Swedish
To apply, please send your resume and a brief cover letter highlighting your childcare experience and explaining why you'd be a great fit for our team to: info@stockholm-nanny.se