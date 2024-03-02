Chief Commercial Officer To Bico Group
2024-03-02
We are looking for a Chief Commercial Officer that will be responsible for the commercial activities of BICO group. It will ensure cooperation between subsidiaries and that long-term partnerships are built with relevant partners throughout the global Life Science-industry.
Commercial Excellence is one of the top priorities for BICO and this position will be pivotal in setting and driving the strategy towards that target, i.e. in scaling the BICO business and increasing the commercialization efforts of the portfolio as well as further explore opportunities for collaborations and partnerships. This is a newly established role that will report to CEO and be part of the group management team.
Key Responsibilities
In this key position, you will take ownership of the global BICO accounts and partnerships, including the one with Sartorius. You will be a driving force in setting the commercial strategy of the group and will take lead in setting and implementing actions. You will collaborate closely with your management team colleagues and with all subsidiary CEO's in driving long-term sustainable success. Furthermore, you will:
• Oversee the coordination and collaboration of product, sales & marketing and ensure alignment with R&D within the group
• Be responsible for driving revenue and profitable growth
• Make sure marketing activities are KPI-driven and align with overall strategy
• Be a change agent when necessary and will make sure commercial processes are constantly improved and optimized
• Encourage growth mindset and create a results-oriented culture where employees take ownership and responsibility for results both individually and as a group.
• Create structure throughout the sales-teams in the organization to identify synergies, gaps in global coverage, cross-selling enforcement, as well as between products and subsidiaries.
• Provide strong guidance, leadership and role-modeling in terms of business conduct and mindset, you will be the main goto-person in all commercial matters.
Qualifications
We expect you to have extensive, minimum 10-15 years, Sales & Marketing experience as well as Business Development, of which at least five in a global context. The complexity has been high, both in terms of the products, sales, and employees. With this as a foundation, you are very strong in commercial strategy, change management, with proven excellent project management skills. You also know your way around marketing and how to align activities and campaigns with sales and overall business strategy.
We also believe a solid background in the Global Life Science industry is a key to success in this position, You are fluent in English and a plus if you are comfortable with German. The position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Profile
You are a sales-person at heart and thrive in negotiations and deal-making while also being strong in influencing and achieving through others. You have a strategic growth mindset and a capacity to evolve with the company and to ensure business development is long-term and focused on innovation. You are street-smart and can navigate seamlessly between overall strategy and hands-on KPI-driven sales and marketing.
For any questions on this position or the recruitment process, please reach out to Stefan Kristoffersson, stefan@caminero.se
. Interviews will be held continuously so please apply here as soon as possible and no later than March11th.
About BICO Group
In only seven years, BICO has progressed from being a local bioprinting company to a global bioconvergence leader with around 1000 employees at around 40 locations and with over 2 BSEK annual turnover.
BICO aims at speeding up drug development by providing accessible life science solutions that combine biology and technology, fundamentally shifting the global healthcare industry. Using a combination of robotics, artificial intelligence, advanced genomics, and 3D bioprinting, our innovative technologies enable researchers and practitioners in life sciences to conduct cell line development, perform high-throughput drug screening and diagnostics, and print tissue models for the medical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. Ersättning
