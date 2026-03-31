Nanny - Hemfrid (Extrajob)
Hemfrid i Sverige AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hemfrid i Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
HEMFRID IS LOOKING FOR A NANNY IN STOCKHOLM - JOIN OUR TEAM
Do you want a job where you truly make a difference in people's everyday lives?
Hemfrid is Sweden's largest home cleaning company. We help our customers with cleaning, window cleaning, and other home services - always with quality and care.
We are now looking for you who want to work as a nanny in Stockholm and surrounding areas and you are reliable, flexible and of course - you are passionate about working with children.
Job Description
As a babysitter with us, you will have a meaningful extra job, perfect for those who are studying or want to work part-time. You will pick up children from preschool/school, play and do crafts with them, help with homework, prepare snacks, and sometimes do simple cooking. You will also accompany the children to their activities when needed.
This is an important role where you will have significant responsibility and work directly in our clients' homes, with close contact with your manager for support and guidance.
We are looking for someone who...
We are looking for a nanny who is reliable, trustworthy, and has a genuine love for children. We place great importance on your experience and personality. Ideally, you:
Have at least one year of experience in childcare, for example by taking care of siblings or relatives, or by working as a private babysitter or au pair.
Or have at least 6 months of experience working in a preschool or as a childcare assistant for young children.
Are flexible and able to work within the Stockholm area.
Speak and understand English fluently.
Can work during afternoons (16-19), and sometimes weekends based on client needs.
A driver's license is considered a merit.
We offer
A flexible extra job, perfect for students or those looking for part-time work
Hourly employment with additional pay for evenings, weekends, and public holidays
Collective agreement and good employment conditions
Would you like to become part of Hemfrid? Welcome with your application!
Feel free to contact us at HR@hemfrid.se
if you have any questions about the position or our recruitment process. We always conduct a background check before employment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7492243-1922942". Arbetsgivare Hemfrid i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556529-8444), https://karriar.hemfrid.se
Tulegatan 11 (visa karta
)
113 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Hemfrid Jobbnummer
9830386