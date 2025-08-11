Nail therapist wanted
2025-08-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Nail salon in Vasastan is looking for experienced Manicurists and Pedicurists.
We are looking for skilled nail therapists with experience in gel nails. You can perform nail extensions and simple designs with high quality, especially on the cuticles.
Qualifications:
Knowledge of tool sterilization is a requirement
• At least 2 years of experience in manicure and pedicure
• Ability to perform nail extensions/French/fade, and can work with many clients a day.
We offer:
• A full-time job with immediate start for the right person
• A safe and inspiring workplace in a well-established Beauty salon in Vasastan, Stockholm.
Are you the person we are looking for? Submit your application today!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30
E-post: keopopbeauty@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beauty 25 AB
(org.nr 559459-1819)
Döbelnsgatan 45 (visa karta
)
113 52 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Henry Chian keopopbeauty@gmail.com 0790447509 Jobbnummer
9453499