Nail therapist wanted

Beauty 25 AB / Hälsojobb / Stockholm
2025-08-11


Nail salon in Vasastan is looking for experienced Manicurists and Pedicurists.

We are looking for skilled nail therapists with experience in gel nails. You can perform nail extensions and simple designs with high quality, especially on the cuticles.

Qualifications:
Knowledge of tool sterilization is a requirement
• At least 2 years of experience in manicure and pedicure
• Ability to perform nail extensions/French/fade, and can work with many clients a day.

We offer:
• A full-time job with immediate start for the right person
• A safe and inspiring workplace in a well-established Beauty salon in Vasastan, Stockholm.

Are you the person we are looking for? Submit your application today!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30
E-post: keopopbeauty@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beauty 25 AB (org.nr 559459-1819)
Döbelnsgatan 45 (visa karta)
113 52  STOCKHOLM

Kontakt
Henry Chian
keopopbeauty@gmail.com
0790447509

Jobbnummer
9453499

