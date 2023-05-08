Nail Technician Nybro
2023-05-08
We are looking to hire a detail-orientated nail technician to provide clients with high-quality manicures, pedicures, and nail treatments. The nail technician's responsibilities include welcoming and greeting clients, ordering new nail supplies as needed, and answering clients' nail-related questions. You should also be able to build and maintain relationships with clients to encourage repeat nail appointments.
To be successful as a nail technician, you should maintain high standards of cleanliness and sanitation at all times. Ultimately, an outstanding nail technician should be able to keep abreast of the latest nail products, trends, and techniques to ensure that clients are satisfied with the services provided.
Nail Technician Responsibilities:
Providing high-quality manicures and pedicures, which includes removing old nail polish from fingernails and toenails, cleaning nails, shaping the ends of nails, pushing back cuticles, and applying new polish based on clients' preferences.
Applying artificial nails.
Recommending various nail designs and nail art to clients.
Evaluating the condition of clients' nails and advising them on proper nail care and suitable nail care treatments.
Sanitizing all nail instruments and equipment before each use.
Ensuring that workstations are kept clean and orderly.
Ensuring that nail and massage supplies are adequately stocked.
Providing quality hand and foot massages.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-07
E-post: Trinhhoan2611@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
382 33 NYBRO
)
