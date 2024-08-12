Nail Technician
2024-08-12
Are you passionate about the art of nail care and dedicated to creating exceptional salon experiences? We are looking for two Nail Technicians with experience within the field. Join our team at Elite Nails and bring your expertise to a salon renowned for luxury and relaxation. In this role, you will provide a wide range of nail services, from classic manicures and pedicures to advanced nail enhancements. Your commitment to maintaining a pristine work area and a strong focus on hygiene and sanitation will ensure our guests leave with not only beautiful nails but also a sense of rejuvenation.
Key Responsibilities:
Perform a variety of nail care services, including manicures, pedicures, acrylics, gels, nail art, and extensions.
Consult with guests to understand their preferences, needs, and any specific nail conditions or allergies, ensuring a personalized and satisfying experience.
Uphold high standards of cleanliness by maintaining an organized workspace, sterilizing tools and equipment, disposing of single-use items, and regularly cleaning and disinfecting workstations.
Stay up-to-date with the latest nail care products, trends, and techniques and incorporate them into your services when appropriate.
Educate clients on proper nail care and recommend products for at-home maintenance.
Increase guest satisfaction and salon's revenue by upselling other services and packages.
Handle guest inquiries, concerns, and complaints with care and courtesy, striving to provide satisfactory resolutions.
Adhere to all protocols, procedures, and quality and hygiene standards.
Qualifications:
At least 1 year of work experience as a Nail Technician.
In-depth knowledge of nail care techniques and products.
Exceptional customer service and communication skills.
Ability to effectively promote and upsell salon services.
Meticulous attention to detail and a strong commitment to cleanliness and hygiene.
A positive, friendly, and professional demeanor.
Join us at Sassy Nails and become an integral part of a team dedicated to providing memorable experiences for our esteemed guests. If you are ready to embark on a journey of luxury, relaxation, and career growth, apply today to take your nail care expertise to the next level. We are looking forward to having your letter and resume sent to our mailbox. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-11
E-post: sassynails.stkh@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
