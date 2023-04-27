Nail technician
2023-04-27
, Timrå
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
Visa alla jobb hos Thi Nails i Sundsvall
We are looking for an ambitious nail technician with educational certificate within the field.
Desired Qualifications:
Guest service oriented with the ability to deliver the ultimate spa experience
Ability to follow protocols and directions
Behavioral Characteristics:
Enjoys team environment and interaction with co-workers
Excellent communications skills
Flexible and cooperative
Good organizational skills and follow-through
Able to multi-task and improvise on the spur of the moment
High energy, able to work in a fast paced environment
Good with time management, prompt, completes treatments within assigned time
Self-motivated and positive
Able to work well under pressure
Seeks out knowledge and enjoys learning/strives for professional growth
Please, send your job application to us. We are looking to have your letter and cv sent to our mailbox.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-27
E-post: lathithinh1979@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "LD2023". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thi Nails
Storgatan 25-27 (visa karta
)
852 32 SUNDSVALL Jobbnummer
7707795