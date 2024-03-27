Underwriting Assistant to HDI-specialty
Academic Work Sweden AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
If you are interested in the aviation industry, insurance and development, you have found the perfect role. As an Underwriting Assistant, you will have a role that is in the heart of verying tasks. You will also be responsible for ensuring that all necessary information and documentation is available and that the Underwriter has the needed support. You'll be involved in the entire process, and with your team, you will take HDI to new heights. What are you waiting for - apply today as we review applications on an ongoing basis!
OM TJÄNSTEN
HDI works with complex insurance, and in this role you will be part of the general aviation team working with insurance in the aviation industry. It is a team of seven people that now needs reinforcement. In this role you will support the Underwriters in the team with their daily work. You will be involved in the entire process from start to finish. It is very important that you are comfortable and like to handle different tasks at the same time. HDI is a place where there are endless things to learn, and there won't be a dull moment at work.
You are offered
• A learning workplace with the opportunity to influence
• An opportunity to work in great team with lots of knowledge
• Opportunities to develop and learn in your areas of interest
• Attend market presentations and client visits
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• This is a varied role where you will support Underwriters in their daily work and take on more responsibilities and tasks as you get comfortable in your daily tasks. Examples of your duties may include:
• Liaise with colleagues internally to keep track of business
• Reviewing renewals and new business quotations
• Structuring data within in Excel and other pricing models
• Checking licenses and sanctions
• Keep contentious contact with brokers throughout Europe and UK, to complete information, convey decisions, and clarify any ambiguities
• Register information from new business deals in the ERP
• Conduct analysis in relevant areas where required
• Maintain close dialogue with Finance and Claims department on day to day basis
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have a completed post-secondary education
• Have at least 3 years of working experience as an Underwriting Assistant or experience in working with insurance.
• Specialty line of business would be added value such as marine/aviation/financial institutions/energy/accident and health
• Have good knowledge/experience of working with Excel
• Fluent in English in both speech and writing because the language is used on a daily basis externally
• Must be able to understand Swedish and want to learn to speak Swedish because it is used in internal meetings
To succeed in the role, you have the following personal skills:
• Structured
• Cooperative
• Quality-oriented
• Self-sufficient
• Confident
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15103268". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8570019