MYP Spanish teacher, temporary position 75%
2025-05-22
This position is a temporary MYP (ages 11-16) teaching position (75%) in the subject of Spanish.
Job description
The teacher we are looking for will be working with teaching Spanish to students at different levels, from beginners' level up to next to native and native level.
The position will start on August 8th, 2025.
The working language and language of instruction at ISLK is English.
The application must be written in English to be considered.
Candidate selection and interviews will be held continuously during the recruitment process.
In this position you will
- Teach Spanish to different student groups in MYP (ages 11-16) at different levels
- Collaborate and provide planning following the IB MYP curriculum model in the subject of Spanish
- Be a mentor for students in a specific year group
- Work in alignment with the standards and practices of the IB MYP framework
- Role model the IB Learner profile, mission statement, and the school vision
- Perform other related duties as assigned
Qualification and experience
- Certified and trained as a Spanish language teacher
- High proficiency in English: fluent in speaking, reading, and writing
- Demonstrated leadership skills in the classroom
- Experience of working with inclusive practices/inclusive education
- Excellent collaborative, organizational and communication skills
- Previous IB MYP teaching experience
Previous IB MYP teaching experience
- Proven experience using and digital tools to enhance learning opportunities
Our offer to you
- A true international setting with colleagues and students from all over the world
- A stimulating work environment with motivated students
- A knowledgeable, caring, supportive and professional team of colleagues
- Continuous professional development of high quality, both inside and outside of school, nationally, as well as internationally
- An outstanding network of IB colleagues and professional pathways to work all over the world
- Well-equipped and resourced facilities in a beautiful environment
- A supportive, knowledgeable and approachable leadership team and learning support team
As an employee in Lund Municipality, you are offered a range of benefits focused on balance, support, and health. Lund Municipality is a large organization with many opportunities for employee development. As an employee, you also gain access to our benefits portal where you can easily view and manage your benefits
About Us
ISLK - International School of Lund is an IB World School authorized to teach the IB Early Years Programme, Primary Years Programme and the Middle Years Programme. The school works in close collaboration with Katedralskolan where the IB Diploma Programme is offered. ISLK is a growing school and has approximately 400 students at the moment. More information about the school can be found at: https://lund.varbi.com/center/tool/position/672086/edit/tab:2/www.lund.se/islk
ISLK is a part of the Administration Education with approximately 1200 employees. We equip students for the future - with the aim that each student should reach their full potential as a human being and citizen.
