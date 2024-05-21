Multiplatform Mobile Developer
Aira Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-05-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aira Group AB i Stockholm
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Clean-energy tech leads to a positive global transformation. Heating homes contribute to 15% of Europe's CO2 emissions. Switching to sustainable solutions offers households a way to achieve net-zero emissions.
Aira's mission is to advance the next generation of home energy solutions, creating intelligent, sustainable homes for a meaningful impact. Starting with innovative heat pumps, it will evolve into a comprehensive, intelligent clean energy-tech system and include dynamic electrical tariffs, cutting-edge home solar systems, and advanced battery storage solutions.
Founded in 2022 with already 600 employees and growing, Aira aims to drive the clean energy revolution. We are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and our factory in Poland brings these innovations to life, with operating markets in the UK, Italy, and Germany.
About the role
We are looking for a Mobile Developer that will help us create our customer-facing application. You will take the lead in the development of our mobile app that helps our customer to gain insight and control over their energy usage.
You will be part of the team that focuses on the customer journey which aims to help our customers gain the most benefit from our products. This entails everything from creating loyal customers over time to optimizing the way our customers interact with our products. Engaging our customers with their energy decisions is important, and our systems will support that.
You will actively participate in the discussions around how to improve the customer journey for different countries, demographics, and user characteristics. Your responsibility is to develop a high-quality, user-friendly mobile application that meet the needs of our customers.
Your other responsibilities include:
Actively participating in ongoing discussions around design and customer journeys
Writing clean and scalable code
Testing, improving, maintaining your own code and debugging our mobile application
Optimize the app's performance
Stay up to date with mobile technology
What you bring to the team
Proven experience in product-driven software development
Understanding of how code structures are connected
Agile methodologies/Scrum
Experience with Flutter or React Native
We would also appreciate if you have experience with or knowledge of some of the following:
Native Android/iOS development
Material Design and Apple Human Interface Guidelines
Rapid growth journeys (start-ups, scale-ups, new environments)
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Enjoy the flexibility of our hybrid work model and discover our brand-new office at Norra Stationsgatan 93 in Stockholm. Conveniently located near public transport, with Sankt Eriksplan subway station just a few minutes walk away.
Aira leads in the next generation of Energy. We are driven by our belief that the power of diversity fuels innovation. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to join our team, united in our mission to create a better future for society and the planet. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aira Group AB
(org.nr 559352-3649)
Norra Stationsgatan 93 C (visa karta
)
113 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8694501