MTP Systems Engineer
Ohb Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ohb Sweden AB i Stockholm
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eller i hela Sverige
Please note: Due to the summer holiday period, we will begin reviewing applications in early September. We look forward to receiving your application!
As an Mechanical, Thermal & Propulsion (MTP) Systems Engineer, you will play a key role in shaping the next generation of spacecraft propulsion systems at OHB Sweden. Our customers include major space companies, agencies, and commercial operators across Europe and worldwide.
OHB Sweden develops propulsion systems for a wide range of scientific, commercial, and Earth-observation missions. Our propulsion solutions enable orbit raising, station keeping, attitude control, collision avoidance, and end-of-life disposal for spacecraft operating in increasingly demanding mission environments.
The Propulsion Department is responsible for the complete lifecycle of OHB Sweden's propulsion products, including system design, analysis, testing, qualification, production support, and future technology development. The department plays a central role in enabling mission success and is a key contributor to OHB Sweden's long-term competitiveness in the rapidly evolving space industry.
As our propulsion business continues to grow, we are strengthening our engineering organization with a new multidisciplinary technical leadership role.
About the Role
As an MTP Systems Engineer, you will be the technical owner of complete propulsion subsystems from concept through qualification and production.
The role combines systems engineering with deep technical understanding of spacecraft propulsion, thermal control, and mechanical engineering. You will coordinate multidisciplinary development activities and ensure that all engineering disciplines work together to deliver an optimized subsystem.
You will lead the technical development of propulsion subsystems while coordinating a team of specialists within propulsion, thermal engineering, mechanical design, and structural analysis. Although these specialists provide the detailed engineering within their respective disciplines, you will be responsible for the overall technical solution and ensuring that all subsystem requirements are met.
You will work closely with customers, suppliers, project managers, and internal engineering teams throughout the complete product lifecycle.
As an MTP Engineer, you will be responsible for:
Technical ownership of spacecraft propulsion subsystems throughout the full development lifecycle.
Defining technical solutions together with multidisciplinary engineering teams.
Coordinating activities across propulsion, mechanical, thermal, and structural engineering disciplines.
Leading technical trade studies and engineering decisions.
Ensuring subsystem performance, interfaces, requirements compliance, and technical consistency.
Driving system budgets including mass, pressure, thermal, structural, and performance.
Coordinating subsystem verification, qualification, and acceptance activities.
Supporting customer meetings, technical reviews, and proposal activities.
Working closely with project managers to balance technical performance, schedule, cost, and risk.
Mentoring engineers and providing technical guidance within the multidisciplinary team.
What We're Looking For
Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, or a related engineering discipline.
At least 7 years of experience developing spacecraft or in-orbit propulsion systems.
Solid understanding of spacecraft mechanical design principles.
Strong understanding of spacecraft thermal control systems and thermal engineering.
Good understanding of spacecraft propulsion systems, including monopropellant hydrazine and bipropellant propulsion.
Experience working in multidisciplinary engineering teams.
Experience coordinating complex technical developments across several engineering disciplines.
Strong systems thinking and excellent problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Fluency in English.
It is considered an advantage if you also have
Experience with electric propulsion systems.
Experience with propulsion system integration and verification.
Experience working with ESA or other institutional space programs.
Experience with spacecraft system engineering.
Experience supporting customer technical reviews and proposal work.
What We Offer
A unique opportunity to shape the future of OHB Sweden's propulsion systems.
A technically challenging role with significant influence on subsystem architecture and engineering decisions.
Involvement across the complete lifecycle of spacecraft propulsion systems.
Collaboration with highly skilled specialists across multiple engineering disciplines.
A supportive and innovative engineering environment with excellent opportunities for professional development.
The MTP Engineer reports to the Head of Propulsion and will work as the technical lead for multidisciplinary propulsion subsystem development.
Some travel may be required (typically 2–4 trips annually, primarily within Europe).
Join us and help develop the next generation of spacecraft propulsion systems. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8022389-2095326". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare OHB Sweden AB
(org.nr 556812-4449), https://careers.ohb-sweden.se
Torshamnsgatan 24 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
OHB Sweden Jobbnummer
9998643