MSc Admissions and Program Manager
2024-04-18
The Education Office (EdO) is one of the Professional Services units at SSE. We are currently 57 staff members working in EdO. We function as a Hub in the SSE journey. We provide and develop professional academic support for all stakeholders and students (BSc, MSc, PhD) during their SSE journey. It includes assessment, program management, scholarships, international collaborations, and quality measurements, academic support, central course and exam coordination, degrees, and certificates.
We offer you
A diverse role at one of the top business schools in Europe with ambitious students and staff in an extremely dynamic, academic environment.
This is a role that emphasizes the importance of having close ties to students and faculty. You will operate in an international environment where no day is the same.
The role
We are looking for a MSc admissions and program manager. The role is a combination of assignments, including coordinating the application and admissions processes for our MSc programs, as well as being Program manager for the MSc in Economics, with an overarching view of development of all MSc programs. You will have a key role in coordinating, organizing, and executing the development and day-to-day operations of the admissions process and the MSc program in Economics, as well as supporting the Vice President of Degree Programs in relation to the MSc programs in general.
The successful applicant belongs to a team of Program managers and Admissions professionals at EdO, reporting to a group manager of that team. You will work closely together with the Program Director for the MSc in Economics to assist with admissions, events, and program development, as well as support the coordination of strategic meetings relevant to all MSc programs. You will also constantly interact with prospective students, current students, and a wide variety of internal and external stakeholders.
Your tasks include, but are not limited to:
Coordinating the application process for the MSc programs.
Supporting and guiding prospective students enquiring about the school, programs, and the application process.
Participating actively in the selection process of the candidates for the programs (assessing applications, evaluating interviews).
Participate in the planning and development of the programs together with the Program Director for MSc in Economics and the Vice President of Degree Programs.
Co-organizing and coordinating events for the students.
Organizing the introduction and immersion for newly admitted students alongside other staff members and student representatives.
Having budget responsibility for programs and initiatives, handling of expenses and transactions.
Occasional travels and events for both prospective and current students occur.
Reporting to other functions of the school, develop and provide information for quality control.
EdO is going through a re-organization currently and that may mean that the role can be adjusted in the future to meet the unit's needs.
Your profile
As you will be responsible for multiple processes you will need to be proactive and flexible to move projects forward, and get things done efficiently and accurately. You will work in an ambitious work environment with high goals. We believe that you are self-confident and independent. You are used to making decisions when needed. It is also important that you are service minded as the position involves substantial contact with prospective students, current students, and faculty. You have excellent interpersonal and communication skills and are confident in dealing with senior members of staff and other stakeholders, and in resolving challenging situations. You have worked with feedback in a constructive way.
Qualifications:
An academic education.
A few years of work experience with similar work duties.
An understanding of and interest in higher education.
Experience in networking, enjoy communicating with students, faculty, and staff.
Excellent communication skills, both oral and written, in English.
Other
This is a temporary position, initially for one year with a 90% workload. There is potential to expand the role by incorporating additional tasks. Additionally, there may be opportunities to extend the employment beyond the initial period. We encourage you to apply promptly as we are actively reviewing applications on an ongoing basis.
Please be aware that we conduct background checks on final candidates for this position.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
