Mro Purchaser
2025-08-20
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
Purpose
Base Maintenance is a vital part of SAS Technical Operations, ensuring our fleet remains airworthy and ready for service. As an MRO (Maintenance Repair Overhaul) Purchaser, you will manage material needs at external MRO stations - from identifying requirements, placing orders, and following up, to receiving goods. This role demands strong knowledge of SAS processes and a global understanding of the aviation maintenance business.
You will be based at contracted external MRO stations across Europe, with frequent travel and changing station assignments. You will work in a small, high-performing team with a strong operational focus.
Key Responsibilities
In this role, you will ensure that all required materials for base maintenance checks are delivered on time. You will work closely with MROs, suppliers, engineers, planners, and technical representatives - requiring excellent communication and collaboration skills.
You will:
• Plan material needs with engineering, planning, and technical representatives ahead of seasonal work.
• Generate, distribute, and follow up on purchase orders, ensuring timely deliveries and resolving claims when needed.
• Perform SAS P-145 receiving of materials at MRO bases according to regulations.
• Manage invoice information in AMOS, monitor and adjust any billing deviations.
• Serve as the control tower and primary contact for material inquiries at MRO stations.
• Perform CAMO-delegated duties such as WO creation and component label booking.
• Manage stock life cycles, handle surplus materials, and ensure accurate inventory data with MRO providers.
• Contribute to improvement projects and propose process enhancements.
Experience and Competence
• 2-3 years' documented experience in purchasing and supply chain.
• Knowledge of purchasing/logistics processes.
• Understanding of EASA Part-M and Part-145 regulations.
• Familiarity with LEAN, Quality, and Safety Management Systems.
• Experience with ERP systems (preferably AMOS) and MS Office.
• Understanding of maintenance operations.
• University degree in Purchasing, Logistics, Supply Chain, Production, or equivalent.
Personal Qualities
• Flexible, able to handle multiple tasks under time pressure.
• Well-structured and capable of working independently.
• Strong communicator and a collaborative team player.
Why join SAS?
At SAS, we offer extensive opportunities for professional development in an international, fast-paced working environment. We are dedicated to the continuous growth of our employees. Working with us comes with a variety of benefits, including:
* Travel Perks: Enjoy discounted travel opportunities around the world with SAS.
* Health & Wellness: Access to health and wellness benefits, including a newly renovated gym with complimentary classes such as CrossFit and yoga.
* Discounts: Receive discounts from a wide range of brands, as well as on transportation to and from airports, airport shops, hotels, and car rentals.
* Work Environment: Our office location in Frösundavik offers a vibrant workspace with a restaurant, café, and easy access to outdoor activities in Hagaparken and Brunnsviken. Engage in running, tennis, outdoor gym sessions, kayaking, and stand-up paddling with equipment available free of charge.
* Convenient Commute: Benefit from a non-stop bus service connecting our office to Solna station, and commuter trains, alongside a network of cycle paths.
Other of Importance
* Deadline for application: 2025-09-07. Please send us your CV as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Note that we are not able to handle any applications that are sent by email, due to GDPR regulations.
* Include a cover letter explaining your motivation for applying.
* Position: Fulltime (100%)
* This position is based in Frösundavik, Solna (Stockholm), and you will be expected to work onsite. Remote work may also be an option, depending on the agreement made with your manager.
* Frequent travel required to European MRO stations
* To be eligible for this position you need an EU-work permit. Please note that we ask you to inform us if you currently have a valid EU-work permit.
* A background check will be conducted at the final stage of this recruitment process, as this role is security classified. If you, are aware of any specific matters that may come up during this background check, we kindly ask you to be transparent about them during the recruitment process.
For questions, contact Hiring Manager Karl Byrenius at karl.byrenius@sas.se
