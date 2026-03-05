Motion Designer
TL;DR - We're looking for a world-class motion designer to help bring Lovable to life through video. You'll contribute to launch videos, build a scalable motion library, and define our visual storytelling across marketing and social. We expect exceptional craft, narrative sensibility, and the ability to scale motion design across teams and partners. You'll join a team at the forefront of AI, enabling anyone to create software.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone and everyone build software with plain English. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions of people use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products - fast. We are at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the world works. Over 2 million people in 200+ countries already use Lovable to launch businesses, automate work, and bring their ideas to life. And we're just getting started.
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value extreme ownership, high velocity and low-ego collaboration. We seek out people who care deeply, move fast, and are eager to make a dent in the world.
What we're looking for
A portfolio of shipped motion work - launch videos, social content, explainer videos, and product animations from high-growth environments
Mastery of After Effects, Premiere Pro, and modern motion design workflows with demonstrable output across formats
Experience building motion systems, template libraries, and style guides that scale across teams and agencies
Strong storytelling ability through visual narrative - transforming complex product ideas into clear, compelling videos
Proven ability to art direct and collaborate with external agencies and freelancers
Ability to work autonomously and manage multiple concurrent video projects from concept to delivery
Bonus: 3D skills (Cinema 4D, Blender) or experience with AI video tools
What you'll do
In one sentence: Make Lovable move beautifully across every screen, at scale.
Create launch videos and feature announcements that showcase what Lovable can do
Build and maintain a comprehensive motion design system with templates, transitions, and reusable assets
Establish motion design guidelines, style guides, and workflows that enable consistent production at scale
Collaborate with and art direct third-party agencies to extend our motion design capabilities
Produce marketing videos, social content, explainer videos, and tutorial animations
Work with marketing and product teams to translate ideas into compelling video narratives
Animate product interfaces and interactions for marketing materials
Create toolkits and documentation that empower both internal teams and external partners to produce on-brand motion work
Be scrappy and hands-on with whatever video needs arise - from a quick Twitter teaser to a keynote opener
Help set the bar for motion quality and visual storytelling at Lovable
How we hire
Fill in a short form then jump on an initial exploratory call.
We'll send you a quick take-home asking to present your best work over a loom video presentation.
Join us for a round of interviews to discuss your experience in more depth
Join us for trial work lasting 1-2 days remote or on-site. We'll see how you tick and you get to meet the team and explore whether joining Lovable feels right for you.
Important Note:
Please submit your application in English. It's our company language so you'll be speaking lots of it if you join.
