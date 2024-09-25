Motion Designer
2024-09-25
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Car UX
We're on an ambitious journey to design and develop the safest user experience for the humans interfacing with our vehicles. With a focus on Safety, sustainable and personal experiences, the Car UX team is looking for a creative, tenured and accomplished designer to focus on motion and behavioural design for on and off screen experiences.
As a Motion Designer in our UX Automotive Team, you'll play a pivotal role in shaping the future of in-car experiences. You'll be responsible for crafting seamless and engaging motion design for the Human-Machine Interface (HMI) of our vehicles, transforming complex interactions into intuitive and visually compelling journeys.
What you'll do:
You'll work closely with UX/UI designers, engineers, and product managers to bring life to every screen, gesture, and transition within the car, ensuring that each interaction is not only functional but delightful and memorable.
* Prepare 3D and 2D-animation and visual material for deliveries towards our stakeholders and suppliers.
* Design the motion behaviour of the infotainment screen of the car throughout the user journey.
* Communicate designs, ideas, and rationale with your team using data and customer insights.
* Advocate for the user and develop a deep understanding of our customer needs and pain-points, serving as an expert for your product team and develop ideas for new and enhanced features.
* Explore new motion design ideas, make regular updates, depending on the evolution of our design system.
* Be part of and contributing in design discussions, demos and reviews.
* Collaborate with the rest of motion design team on evolution of our motion guidelines, principles and ways of working.
Who you are:
Proven experience working in UX and UI Design.
* You're skilled in visual design and motion design, you also have experience in how to create and build on top of existing design systems.
* Significant communication and collaboration skills, a collaborative mindset with the ability to influence cross-functional with different design- and engineering-departments.
* Bachelors Degree in Graphic Design, Media, Arts or equivalent.
* Open minded in learning new things
* You're skilled in After Effects, Figma, Adobe Suite, prototyping tools like Protopie, and 3D packages (Cinema 4D).
This is a unique opportunity to innovate in the rapidly evolving automotive industry, where you'll contribute to the design of cutting-edge interfaces that merge technology and mobility. Your work will influence how drivers and passengers interact with the car, enhancing safety, comfort, and driving pleasure. If you're passionate about creating groundbreaking digital experiences and want to help define the future of automotive UX, join us and drive the evolution of in-car technology.
Location
Gothenburg HQ or Stockholm Tech Hub.
Application
Applicants must provide a portfolio of work as part of their application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Jonas Berglin +46 31590000 Jobbnummer
8920600