Motion Control Software Tester to ABB Robotics

At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
As a Software Test Engineer in our R&D Motion Control department, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and functionality of our software products. You will work closely with developers and other stakeholders to design, implement, and execute test plans. Your expertise will help us identify and resolve issues, ensuring our products meet the highest standards. This role can also include software development within the Motion control team.
This position reports to R&D Team Lead.
Your role and responsibilities
Develop and execute test plans and test cases.
Perform manual and automated testing of RobotWare functionality.
Identify, document and report software defects.
Collaborate with the teams to ensure resolution of issues and feedback on software quality.
Continuously improve testing methodology and develop new tests in tight collaboration with the team during feature development.

Qualifications for the role
Master's degree in Computer Science, Mechatronics, Robotics, Control engineering or related field.
Experience in software testing, preferably in robotics or related industries.
Strong understanding of software development lifecycle and testing methodologies.
Proficiency in automated testing tools and frameworks.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication and teamwork abilities.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is mandatory. Knowledge of Swedish is considered an advantage

More about us
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Recruiting Manager Niklas Durinder, +46 706 14 00 35, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Leo Krachler-Collin, +46 703 02 58 41; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Sara Vestin +46724644688.

