Motion Control Software Tester to ABB Robotics
2025-04-01
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
As a Software Test Engineer in our R&D Motion Control department, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and functionality of our software products. You will work closely with developers and other stakeholders to design, implement, and execute test plans. Your expertise will help us identify and resolve issues, ensuring our products meet the highest standards. This role can also include software development within the Motion control team.
This position reports to R&D Team Lead.
Your role and responsibilities
Develop and execute test plans and test cases.
Perform manual and automated testing of RobotWare functionality.
Identify, document and report software defects.
Collaborate with the teams to ensure resolution of issues and feedback on software quality.
Continuously improve testing methodology and develop new tests in tight collaboration with the team during feature development.
Qualifications for the role
Master's degree in Computer Science, Mechatronics, Robotics, Control engineering or related field.
Experience in software testing, preferably in robotics or related industries.
Strong understanding of software development lifecycle and testing methodologies.
Proficiency in automated testing tools and frameworks.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication and teamwork abilities.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is mandatory. Knowledge of Swedish is considered an advantage
More about us
