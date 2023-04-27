Monitoring & controlled switching application specialist
2023-04-27
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are doing something unique in the power industry - our technology enables greater amounts of power to reach customers with minimal environmental impact. As pioneers and market leaders in the field we deliver groundbreaking technology to customers all over the world!
We are broadening our digital portfolio and are now looking for our future expert in online diagnostics and monitoring of our digital platforms MSM (Modular Switchgear Monitoring) and CSS (Controlled Switching Systems). MSM is a solution from Hitachi Energy to monitor switchgear performance over time, transitioning into the age of condition-based maintenance. CSS is Hitachi Energy's solution for controlled switching or "Point-on-wave" technology.
Your role will be in supporting a global network of field service engineers in commissioning and support questions related to the technology. This job is based in Ludvika, Sweden, and might require traveling to customer sites from time to time.
Your responsibilities
Further developing the standard solutions together with the platform owner (GPS) and local product support.
Technical Sales support by giving support during technical clarification and tender reviews.
Installation and commissioning support. Whenever there is a solution sold, remote end support is often required to help customers get going.
Developing practices and methods for both internal and external trainings.
Programming parameters and troubleshooting will be a daily activity as well as analyzing trends and making ad hoc decisions.
Creating instructions and documentation.
Providing training to new members of the community through our certification program to become a certified Controlled switching expert.
Your background
You are a technically gifted individual with a base in electrical engineering. Experience of working with or around high voltage equipment is a meriting. You should comprehend the aspects involved with placing sensors mechanically interfacing the switchgear and how the transducers data eventually end up as parameters in an IT platform.
You have experience working with controlled switching or "point-on-wave" technology, and the concept of controlling closing or opening sequence of circuit breakers and mitigating power quality or switching phenomena's that might occur with uncontrolled breaking or closing of circuits.
Having had experience working on Relion platform from ABB/Hitachi is meriting, understanding basics of configuring the IED's through PCM software. You should have a good understanding of electrical transmission and distribution networks, as well as on how a circuit breaker works to be able to parametrizes the IED's.
Having a team player attitude but being self-reliant and having the ability to drive the business both in a technical way as well as being aware of and having a commercial business-oriented mindset is critical.
You are happy to take initiative, propose solutions and contribute to our department.
Since you will be working in a global environment being fluent in English is essential. Being fluent in Swedish is meriting but not mandatory.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by 2023-05-12. Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Håkan Enbäck, hakan.enback@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107 38 25 17; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Johan Frisk, +46 41107-38 39 68. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Christian Falevik, Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
7707775