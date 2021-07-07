Monitoring Engineer to Business Tech, H&M Group - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Byggjobb i Stockholm

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm2021-07-07Company DescriptionAre you ready to evolve the future of tech and fashion? Do you want to shape service delivery on a global level with tech service and support? If the answer is yes, then this is the opportunity for you! We are now looking for a Monitoring Engineer to our organization, Business Tech.We are looking for a talented and motivated person who understands the importance of monitoring in a complex multi-service environment, to join the Control Tower Monitoring team within Run Services, at Business Tech H&M Group. We see you as a "doer"; a person who can deliver and bring new ideas to the table, always out of a customer-centric perspective and in a solution-oriented way.Job DescriptionThis position involves being a part of an extensive team that has members in Sweden, America's and Asia/Pacific, providing a 24/7/365 support function for Business Tech. By capturing the data provided from different monitoring tools, we observe and analyze all the service, business layers & systems within H&M. We predict anomalies and disturbances and proactively take the right measures & communications to limit or remove the adverse impact on our business & customers.Your responsibilities includeSPOC for Business Flow MonitoringWork closely with Control Tower Incident Management and the Operational Center teamsHave close collaboration with the CTM Data & Analytical Engineers to build, map & analyze the different data flows being captured by the CTMDaily work with dashboards in different tools, such as ServiceNow, Power BI, Splunk, etc.Extract data, build reports and follow up on KPIs & SLA'sParticipate in daily stand-up meetings and agile ceremoniesWork with other global teams in ITIL processes such as change, knowledge problem, release & incidentLook at ways of continuously improving the global serviceContinuously update and improve control tower monitoring information in communication channels such as Yammer, SharePoint, Intranet etcQualificationsWorking experiences from multinational company with a complex IT landscape and many internal/external dependencies, preferably as part of a global teamGood experience within operational supporting servicesGood experience working with different monitoring tools especially SplunkHave an overall understanding of data and business process flows and E2E monitoringHave good insight of BI reporting methods such as Power BI and ServiceNow Analytics. Splunk reporting is advantageousITIL Processes (ITIL V4 is advantageous)Familiarity with Dev/Ops and Agile way of workingHave a degree in computer science or similarGeneral understanding of underlying technical solutionsProactive and curious with a "detective" mindsetFlexible and able to switch between different tasks based on their prioritiesHave an aspiration to improve the customer experience - be customer centricEnglish language fluency in speech & writtenAdditional InformationAt H&M we have a strong, value-driven culture characterized by believing in people, teamwork, and an entrepreneurial spirit. You'll be part of an important team at H&M with significant opportunities to influence and make a difference. You can be yourself and with the right mindset and ambition, you'll find plenty of room to grow. We welcome your application regardless of gender, age, gender expressions, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs, origin, or background.This is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm. Please apply with your CV and Cover Letter (English), no later than 25th of August. Due to summer vacations interviews will be held in the end of August/beginning of September.We are looking forward to your application application!The H&M group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow, and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviors are transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, Business Tech will deliver technological solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.In Business Tech, we will continuously surprise and delight our customers and accelerate our business - by releasing the power of people, data and technology. We explore new ways of working, have a customer-focused mindset, embrace our strong values and release the power of our people to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful impact to customers all over the world.2021-07-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc ABÅrstaängsvägen10638 STOCKHOLM5852468