Monitoring Engineer to Business Tech, H&M Group - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Byggjobb i Stockholm
Monitoring Engineer to Business Tech, H&M Group
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-07
Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
Company Description
Are you ready to evolve the future of tech and fashion? Do you want to shape service delivery on a global level with tech service and support? If the answer is yes, then this is the opportunity for you! We are now looking for a Monitoring Engineer to our organization, Business Tech.
We are looking for a talented and motivated person who understands the importance of monitoring in a complex multi-service environment, to join the Control Tower Monitoring team within Run Services, at Business Tech H&M Group. We see you as a "doer"; a person who can deliver and bring new ideas to the table, always out of a customer-centric perspective and in a solution-oriented way.
Job Description
This position involves being a part of an extensive team that has members in Sweden, America's and Asia/Pacific, providing a 24/7/365 support function for Business Tech. By capturing the data provided from different monitoring tools, we observe and analyze all the service, business layers & systems within H&M. We predict anomalies and disturbances and proactively take the right measures & communications to limit or remove the adverse impact on our business & customers.
Your responsibilities include
SPOC for Business Flow Monitoring
Work closely with Control Tower Incident Management and the Operational Center teams
Have close collaboration with the CTM Data & Analytical Engineers to build, map & analyze the different data flows being captured by the CTM
Daily work with dashboards in different tools, such as ServiceNow, Power BI, Splunk, etc.
Extract data, build reports and follow up on KPIs & SLA's
Participate in daily stand-up meetings and agile ceremonies
Work with other global teams in ITIL processes such as change, knowledge problem, release & incident
Look at ways of continuously improving the global service
Continuously update and improve control tower monitoring information in communication channels such as Yammer, SharePoint, Intranet etc
Qualifications
Working experiences from multinational company with a complex IT landscape and many internal/external dependencies, preferably as part of a global team
Good experience within operational supporting services
Good experience working with different monitoring tools especially Splunk
Have an overall understanding of data and business process flows and E2E monitoring
Have good insight of BI reporting methods such as Power BI and ServiceNow Analytics. Splunk reporting is advantageous
ITIL Processes (ITIL V4 is advantageous)
Familiarity with Dev/Ops and Agile way of working
Have a degree in computer science or similar
General understanding of underlying technical solutions
Proactive and curious with a "detective" mindset
Flexible and able to switch between different tasks based on their priorities
Have an aspiration to improve the customer experience - be customer centric
English language fluency in speech & written
Additional Information
At H&M we have a strong, value-driven culture characterized by believing in people, teamwork, and an entrepreneurial spirit. You'll be part of an important team at H&M with significant opportunities to influence and make a difference. You can be yourself and with the right mindset and ambition, you'll find plenty of room to grow. We welcome your application regardless of gender, age, gender expressions, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs, origin, or background.
This is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm. Please apply with your CV and Cover Letter (English), no later than 25th of August. Due to summer vacations interviews will be held in the end of August/beginning of September.
We are looking forward to your application application!
The H&M group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow, and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviors are transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, Business Tech will deliver technological solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
In Business Tech, we will continuously surprise and delight our customers and accelerate our business - by releasing the power of people, data and technology. We explore new ways of working, have a customer-focused mindset, embrace our strong values and release the power of our people to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful impact to customers all over the world.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
Årstaängsvägen
10638 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5852468
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-07
Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
Company Description
Are you ready to evolve the future of tech and fashion? Do you want to shape service delivery on a global level with tech service and support? If the answer is yes, then this is the opportunity for you! We are now looking for a Monitoring Engineer to our organization, Business Tech.
We are looking for a talented and motivated person who understands the importance of monitoring in a complex multi-service environment, to join the Control Tower Monitoring team within Run Services, at Business Tech H&M Group. We see you as a "doer"; a person who can deliver and bring new ideas to the table, always out of a customer-centric perspective and in a solution-oriented way.
Job Description
This position involves being a part of an extensive team that has members in Sweden, America's and Asia/Pacific, providing a 24/7/365 support function for Business Tech. By capturing the data provided from different monitoring tools, we observe and analyze all the service, business layers & systems within H&M. We predict anomalies and disturbances and proactively take the right measures & communications to limit or remove the adverse impact on our business & customers.
Your responsibilities include
SPOC for Business Flow Monitoring
Work closely with Control Tower Incident Management and the Operational Center teams
Have close collaboration with the CTM Data & Analytical Engineers to build, map & analyze the different data flows being captured by the CTM
Daily work with dashboards in different tools, such as ServiceNow, Power BI, Splunk, etc.
Extract data, build reports and follow up on KPIs & SLA's
Participate in daily stand-up meetings and agile ceremonies
Work with other global teams in ITIL processes such as change, knowledge problem, release & incident
Look at ways of continuously improving the global service
Continuously update and improve control tower monitoring information in communication channels such as Yammer, SharePoint, Intranet etc
Qualifications
Working experiences from multinational company with a complex IT landscape and many internal/external dependencies, preferably as part of a global team
Good experience within operational supporting services
Good experience working with different monitoring tools especially Splunk
Have an overall understanding of data and business process flows and E2E monitoring
Have good insight of BI reporting methods such as Power BI and ServiceNow Analytics. Splunk reporting is advantageous
ITIL Processes (ITIL V4 is advantageous)
Familiarity with Dev/Ops and Agile way of working
Have a degree in computer science or similar
General understanding of underlying technical solutions
Proactive and curious with a "detective" mindset
Flexible and able to switch between different tasks based on their priorities
Have an aspiration to improve the customer experience - be customer centric
English language fluency in speech & written
Additional Information
At H&M we have a strong, value-driven culture characterized by believing in people, teamwork, and an entrepreneurial spirit. You'll be part of an important team at H&M with significant opportunities to influence and make a difference. You can be yourself and with the right mindset and ambition, you'll find plenty of room to grow. We welcome your application regardless of gender, age, gender expressions, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs, origin, or background.
This is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm. Please apply with your CV and Cover Letter (English), no later than 25th of August. Due to summer vacations interviews will be held in the end of August/beginning of September.
We are looking forward to your application application!
The H&M group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow, and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviors are transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, Business Tech will deliver technological solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
In Business Tech, we will continuously surprise and delight our customers and accelerate our business - by releasing the power of people, data and technology. We explore new ways of working, have a customer-focused mindset, embrace our strong values and release the power of our people to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful impact to customers all over the world.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
Årstaängsvägen
10638 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5852468