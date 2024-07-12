Modernization Lead, Growth & Masterplans
APM Terminals Gothenburg AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg
2024-07-12
APM Terminals is a global terminal operator committed to improving the supply chain efficiency and sustainability. We provide a range of services and solutions to terminal operators around the world, making international trade easier, safer, and more efficient.
Purpose of the Role:
The Modernization Lead will spearhead the development and implementation of modernization strategies for high-impact terminal investment opportunities. This role involves leading the integration of modernization initiatives with APMT's growth and expansion plans, with a focus on greenfields, brownfield masterplans, expansions, and M&A activities. The successful candidate will ensure these initiatives align with our strategic goals and deliver significant EBITDA gains.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead the scope development for modernization projects within APMT's growth portfolio.
• Collaborate with various stakeholders, including the Growth department, terminal representatives, and Product Managers, to identify and develop new product opportunities.
• Oversee the realization of modernization projects, ensuring they serve as strategic differentiators in bidding for new concessions and extension deals.
• Act as the focal point for modernization initiatives, ensuring they are well-integrated and deliver the desired business results.
• Drive detailed masterplan and growth process engagement, coordinating with cross-functional teams for successful execution.
• Promote the strategic differentiation of modernization from ideation to implementation.
• Collaborate with the modernization team to apply consistent best practices in roadmap development.
• Work with Product Managers to ensure technical scope, options assessments, and business case development are robust and align with strategic goals.
Qualifications:
• University degree in business or engineering discipline.
• Extensive experience (minimum 10 years) in commercial intermodal transport or the transport industry.
• Proven experience in connecting business objectives with technical deliverables.
• Strong background in financial appraisal and business case development.
• Ability to engage in scope discussions and read/analyze data effectively.
• Excellent verbal and written communication and negotiation skills.
• Must maintain confidentiality and handle company information with discretion.
Skills:
• Strong sense of urgency, impulse, and attention to detail.
• Ability to persuade and present results convincingly.
