Modelling and Simulation PK/PD Scientist
2024-08-22
Are you a passionate scientist with expertise in mathematical modelling and pharmacokinetics-pharmacodynamics (PK/PD)? Do you want to contribute to the development of future treatments for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic diseases? If so, we invite you to join our Modelling & Simulation team within the Early Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) therapeutic area at AstraZeneca. This position is based at our dynamic R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Accountabilities:
As a Modelling and Simulation PK/PD Scientist, your role involves supporting drug project teams in selecting the appropriate target, molecule, dose, patient population, and development strategy. You will design studies in preclinical disease models and apply suitable mathematical modelling approaches to provide quantitative PK/PD insights. Working closely with your cross-functional team, you will integrate relevant data to predict human pharmacokinetics, efficacious drug exposure, dosing regimen and longitudinal response, and present results to internal governance bodies. In addition to these responsibilities, your role entails driving our strategic DMPK innovation projects and communicating scientific progress both internally and externally.
Essential Skills/Experience:
*
PhD in pharmacokinetics, pharmacology, mathematics, or related field, with a focus on model-based PK/PD approaches, preferably in a preclinical/translational setting
*
Industry or academic experience in exposure-response modelling (PK/PD, NLME, PBPK and/or QSP) including hands-on experience with scriptable modelling softwares (e.g., Phoenix, R, Matlab, Python, Monolix, NONMEM)
*
Demonstrated scientific leadership through a publication track record in relevant area
*
Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work in cross-functional teams
*
Excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and written
Desirable Skills/Experience:
*
Experience in pharmaceutical research and development
*
Experience in PBPK modelling (e.g. Simcyp or PK-Sim)
*
Experience in defining quantitative modelling strategies across various therapeutic modalities (e.g., small molecules, oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, antibodies or cell/gene therapy)
At AstraZeneca, we are driven by results and use our unique blend of science and commercial knowledge to spot opportunities and drive outcomes. We are part of an expansive healthcare ecosystem that connects key players across the entire patient journey. Our patient-first approach informs every decision we make. We are committed to your development and believe that your best is better here. Join us and be part of a global team filled with the smartest minds.
Ready to make your mark? Apply now and be a part of our journey to redefine the future of healthcare! Welcome with your application no later than September 8th, 2024.
