Mobile|Phone Repair Technician
2023-08-09
About Us:
MYway Express is an existing centrally located Convenience store in Jönköping Juneporten Centrum. The Store has been owned and operated by Kashmir Crown AB (559338-5569). We are also a franchisee / a part of the Sweden's largest franchise network "MYWAY".
Currently, we are selling phone and computer accessories at our store and our main supplier is Företagslänken AB Sweden.
Now, we are going to expand the business by starting the phone/mobile repairing, sales and purchase section within the store area 152kvm.
We are committed to provide the best customer service, competitive prices and the strongest, the most attractive and convenient shopping place. In addition, these product offerings are well suited to attract the many travellers, tourists, workers, students, Jönköping residents and the people who come to the area.
Job requirements:
Experience in mobile/phone repairing, preferably in professional settings.
Proficiency in using tools and equipment for mobile device repair.
Strong technical knowledge of mobile devices, operating systems and troubleshooting techniques.
Familiarity with various mobile/phone brands and models.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work independently and manage the multi repairing tasks efficiently.
Customer oriented mindset with the focus on delivering exceptional services.
Benefits:
Salary according to the collective agreement with the Handels Sweden.
Opportunities for career growth and professional development.
Employee discounts on instore shopping.
Supportive and collaborative working environment.
If you are a reliable and dedicated mobile/phone repairing person seeking an exciting opportunity, we would love to hear from you. Join our team and contribute your expertise to providing top quality repair services to our valued customers. To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter outlining your relevant experience and skills.
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted for an interview.
