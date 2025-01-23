Mobile Game Producer
Coffee Stain Publishing AB / Kulturjobb / Malmö Visa alla kulturjobb i Malmö
2025-01-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Coffee Stain Publishing AB i Malmö
, Skövde
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking to extend our team and welcome a Mobile Game Producer
About Coffee Stain Malmö
As the latest Coffee Stain office, founded this year, we are looking to build our new studio WITH our new hires, not just for them. That's why we are on the lookout for the best and brightest in mobile games development and production. We offer the chance to build our Malmö studio from the foundations, with the backing of one of the hottest indie games studios and publishers in the world.
We are a small, but rapidly growing, team of developers and publishers who care deeply for every game we make, not just the one closest to release or the one that's the most successful right now. As part of the wider Coffee Stain family, we share their values, and helping each other out is important to us. We believe that people are at their best when they're supported and trusted.
As Producer at Coffee Stain you will work closely with the team, take ownership of planning and help the team deliver project milestones - while maintaining a healthy and creative work environment focused on teamwork and transparency.
These are things you'll do on the job
Take ownership of project planning for current and future development, plan project milestones and maintain clear roadmaps
Support the team and make sure that they have a healthy and positive work experience so that they can focus on doing their best
Proactively drive production processes and ensure on-schedule deliveries
Handle internal, and external, stakeholder communication
Ensure release planning is effectively managed and executed across different game versions and storefronts
Review players feedback, prioritize it with the team, and incorporate changes accordingly
Work closely with external QA services
These are things your CV already contains
At least 1 year of experience working as a Project Manager or Producer or similar witin mobile game development
Great project planning skills, including the ability to organize and prioritize in order to meet goals and deadlines
Good knowledge of project management processes, methodologies and tools
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Bonus if you also have
Experience with technically challenging projects
Experience managing a team through a full production cycle in Mobile game development
Experience from both PC and Mobile development
Perks of being a Coffee Stainer
We frequently engage with each other around the games we're working on and playtests are a natural part of our day-to-day regardless of the role we have. We're firmly against micromanaging, we trust our colleagues with the expertise and work ethic they bring to the table.
We can be flexible to accommodate your individual needs to make sure you have the right prerequisites to do your job and we allow for a healthy balance of working from home and working from the office, even outside of the consequences of the pandemic. We do however like to see each other in the office in person a number of times in any given week if we can.
We offer competitive salaries with excellent benefits. We try to follow the Collective Agreement as close as we can, which means payments to your pension fund and insurances. We also believe that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind, so on top of the wellness grant, you get some paid time off to work out.
Practical info
The position is permanent, full-time, 40 hours per week, in Malmö.
Right now, most of us work from home, but it's possible to work from the office as well. Some of us are there a few days a week and it's up to you what you're comfortable with.
Apart from us, the Coffee Stain group consists of COFFEE STAIN STUDIOS in Skövde (Sanctum, Goat Simulator, Satisfactory), COFFEE STAIN PUBLISHING (Stockholm) EASY TRIGGER (Huntdown) and COFFEE STAIN NORTH that's currently working on a super-secret project.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Coffee Stain Publishing AB
(org.nr 559073-7069), https://www.coffeestainstudios.com/
Engelbrektsgatan 5 (visa karta
)
211 33 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9121146