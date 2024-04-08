Mobile developer in Android or IOS
2024-04-08
For our App unit, we are now looking for a software developer with experience in developing mobile apps in iOS or Android. As a consultant with us, you will have the opportunity to work with some of Sweden's largest customers and be involved in projects in both the development and maintenance of applications. You will get to choose and be involved in choosing between assignments in automotive, telecom and many other industries.
We believe in working together as a team and by doing so we will succeed, as well as using and broadening the skills within the team by learning and being taught by each other. As a consultant with us, you will be offered excellent development opportunities within the group and the organization.
For this role, we know that you will probably have the following skills:
Extensive experience in mobile application development using industry standards (Swift/SwiftUI for iOS, Java/Kotlin for Android), building scalable, maintainable and testable code
Proficient in using IDE tools like XCode or Android Studio
Experienced with user interfaces, designing and leveraging native APIs and technologies
Experience in designing functions and breaking down goals into concrete tasks and timelines
Experience with working in cross functional teams of designers, POs, and other developers
Plus but not required:
Experience from cross-platform development like React Native, Flutter, Xamarin or .NET Maui or knowing other programming languages like C# or Objective-C
Worked with architecture components like MVVM-C, LiveData, AutoLayout and Jetpack Compose
Experience from Azure DevOps, Git, CI/CD, Figma and Agile ways of working
Experience from Automotive and Infotainment (Android Auto, Apple Carplay) and integration with hardware components are also valuable merits
If you only have experience from Android but not from iOS, or the other way around, we'd still love to hear from you!
The Softer skills
Proactive communication skills and desire to work in a collaborative environment
Self-motivated and action-oriented mindset
Able to take initiatives and to be a driving force in a team but at the same time a good team player that helps out where needed without prestige
Have a willingness to learn and curiosity of new ideas to continuously improve
You are much welcome to submit your application below. Due to the GDPR regulation, we cannot process applications via email, but you are welcome to contact Amanda Stenberg with questions: amanda.stenberg@nexergroup.com
