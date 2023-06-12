Mobile Application Engineer
FirstVet has, since we started in 2016, been building a digital platform aiming to create a world where every pet can thrive, not just survive, no matter the circumstances. In order to facilitate FirstVet's continuous international growth, we're strengthening our tech department in the Activation team with a Mobile Application Engineer!
The role:
You will work in a small cross-functional autonomous team focusing on building the future of pet care by developing our product. The Activation team focuses on developing backend services and frontend UIs related to our authentication flow, onboarding experience for customers/users, the booking flow, pet management and payment solutions. Both improving existing solutions and developing features and functionality.
Regardless of your experience, in this role we are expecting you to actively challenge yourself as well as your colleagues in improving our services. We believe that you have the ability to independently, or with the support from your team drive technical solutions from start to completion. Learning is fundamental, not just new technologies but also understanding what drives our customers to use our services within the product.
Although we don't expect you to know everything, hopefully, you're familiar with our tech stack: React and React Native
Your responsibilities:
Design and develop our application for iOS and Android using React Native
Work in close cooperation with our product team to create intuitive and
engaging UI/UX solutions
Improve and streamline our mobile application delivery pipeline
Make sure that we have good metrics, monitoring and alerting in place
Strive to continuously learn and master the latest technologies and techniques
Deliver innovative work that sets the bar for everyone around you
Desired qualifications:
3+ years experience building mobile applications with React Native
Previous experience of working with or willingness to learn Vue.js is a plus
Proven ability to collaborate with team members and other stakeholders with a consultative and proactive approach
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Previous experiences working with consumer centered products is a plus
Apart from the above-mentioned requirements, it goes without saying that an interest in animals is highly desirable. We're a pet-oriented organization and it's not unusual to run into our office dogs or for a cat to join our Zoom calls!
