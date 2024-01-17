Mjukvaruutvecklare
2024-01-17
CloudScience is seeking an experienced, dedicated, and well-organized DevOps Engineer to join our DevOps team. This position will require someone who is adaptable in a changing environment and who is passionate about delivering high-quality results in a fast-paced environment.
Responsibilities:
Deploy application updates and fixes, and provide Level 2 technical support
Perform root cause analysis of production errors and resolve technical issues
Develop IAAS, scripts to automate Infrastructure and Software changes.
Working on ways to automate and improve development and release processes
Ensuring that systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats
Follow AWS, DevOps best practices for Security, Scalability, Resiliency, Redundancy and Cost.
Required skills and qualifications:
Experience as a DevOps Engineer or in a similar software engineering role
Proficiency with AWS cloud technologies- EC2, ECS, Lambda, ELB, S3, IAM, RDS, SQS, SNS, Route53, CloudFront, System Manager, Code Build, Code Pipeline, etc.
Proficiency with IAAS technology, Preferably Terraform
Proficiency with DevOps tools like: Git, Jenkins, SonarQube, Maven, etc.
Experience of maintaining Java, Node.Js application
Working knowledge of databases and SQL
Problem-solving attitude
Collaborative team spirit
Preferred skills and qualifications:
Bachelor degree (or equivalent) in computer science, engineering, or relevant field.
