Mjukvaruutvecklare
NorrDia AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lund
2023-05-04
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NorrDia AB i Lund
We're seeking a talented software developer to join our team and help us build innovative SW for Medical Device products. In this role, you'll be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software products.
The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Software development and architecture.
The candidate needs to speak and read Mandarin, English and Swedish.
At our company, you'll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects with a team of highly skilled professionals.
To apply for this position, please send your resume and cover letter.
The company is in Lund, Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-25
E-post: theodor.sandstrom@norrdia.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Ansökan mjukvaruutvecklare". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NorrDia AB
(org.nr 559356-8933)
Scheelevägen 17 Ideon (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Jobbnummer
7738004