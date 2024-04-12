System Architect at SW & Systems Development for People Transportation
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-04-12
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing an exciting transformation by driving the shift towards a sustainable people transport system. As electrification, autonomous, connectivity and digitalization take centre stage, we have a unique opportunity to fulfil the future needs of our customers and secure our profitability in a more sustainable way. However, we need to adapt our business to meet a more competitive landscape. To succeed in this journey, we are looking for a System Architect to join our SW & System development team.
In this role, you will play a crucial role within the VCT "Bus Vehicle Functions & Services" so that it succeed in delivering the right customer solutions with high performance, reliability and safety. The VCT develops and delivers bus unique systems, vehicle functions and services to meet the current and future demands of the complete bus and coach business.
As system architect you will...
safe guard our architecture, a modular system, to secure that the software is build up and developed in a structured way and according to defined principles and processes and ensure that it has the right robustness, performance and scalability to support Scania's transformation.
analyse technical trade-offs and communicate preferred solution, keeping a set of solution alternatives open as long as possible to allow for flexibility.
drive the overall architecture and are responsible for defining and communicating a shared technical and architectural vision across the VCT to help ensure the system or solution under development is fit for its intended purpose and to guide enablers to implementation via roadmaps and backlogs.
work in a VCT that is highly cross functional and corporation with different organisations is important, in order to make it possible to develop functions and solutions to our customers.
take active part in systemization of new functions and helps the VCT progress in these initiatives and master the tools needed for an architect.
develop and communicate a shared technical and architectural vision, structure and participate in definition, high-level design of the solution and exploration of solution alternatives.
identify the interfaces and collaborations between primary components/subsystems and determine the primary components and subsystems
guide enablers to implementation via roadmaps and backlogs
You will be a part of the management team together with the release train engineer (RTE), product manager (PM) and line managers.
To be honest - a lot is changing at the moment; from way of working to organisation and we also have a new business strategy for us within People transport solutions. We are looking for you who see this as a positive challenge, who truly enjoys working with people and driving positive change together with others. You know that collective intelligence and transparency is the name of the game and you are always open to a good idea, wherever and whoever it comes from.
Sounds like an exciting challenge for you?
Your Profile
We believe that you have had the role as architect in previous positions and a long background in SW development, embedded systems in automotive with service based architecture. You have interest to work on both broad and detailed topics In system development in a hands on manner. In the role you will be the person leading topics on a technical level, which means we put high value on your collaboration skills.
We are looking for someone with a background as MSc in SW Engineering, Computer Science or similar. You have several years of experience in system and software development for embedded systems. It is a strong merit if you have previous experience of Vehicle Diagnostics, Ethernet and CAN Communication, Cyber Security and modern operating systems.
Join Us!
If you are passionate about pushing the boundaries of technology and shaping the future of people transportation, we want to hear from you. Join our team and embark on an exciting journey of innovation and discovery. Together, we can build the vehicles of tomorrow. Apply now to be part of our dynamic team! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8609257